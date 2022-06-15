U.S. markets closed

KRATON CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICE INCREASE FOR HSBC POLYMERS

·1 min read

HOUSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and high-value performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a general price increase of 330 USD/MT for all Kraton HSBC polymers.

Given the unprecedented increases in raw materials, energy, and logistics, this price increase will be applied to all HSBC polymers.

Subject to the terms of any applicable contracts, and surcharges will take effect July 1, 2022.

ABOUT KRATON
Kraton Corporation (NYSE "KRA") is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

For Further Information:
Kristen Boyd, 346-280-7572

Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)
Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraton-corporation-announces-price-increase-for-hsbc-polymers-301568991.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

