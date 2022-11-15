U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

KRATON'S CIRKULAR+™ ADDITIVES RECEIVE APR CRITICAL GUIDANCE RECOGNITION FOR PP RIGID CONTAINERS

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products, is pleased to receive Critical Guidance Recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for its CirKular+ Performance Enhancement Series C2000 and C3000 for use in polypropylene (PP) rigid containers. The APR recognition reinforces our commitment to enabling sustainable high-performance solutions to address the plastics industry's needs for design recyclability and the advancement of the circular economy.

The APR Critical Guidance Protocol is one of the most universally accepted measures for assessing recyclability in plastic packaging design worldwide. In addition, the innovation must meet the strict requirements of the Critical Guidance Protocol under the APR Design® Recognition Program.

"We are excited to receive Critical Guidance Recognition from APR for our CirKular+ Performance Enhancement Series," said Holger Jung, co-CEO of Kraton Corporation. "The APR Recognition is an example of Kraton's long-standing commitment to developing innovative solutions for the circular economy and plastics upcycling. It recognizes CirKular+'s value in enhancing plastic product design recyclability and optimizing the plastic product lifecycle while helping our customers achieve their sustainability commitments and reduce their carbon footprint."

When used in PP containers at up to 5% loading level, the CirKular+ C2000 and C3000 Performance Enhancement Series meet or exceed the strictest APR PP Critical Guidance criteria. The APR Recognition assures customers of the compatibility of C2000 and C3000 with PP container recycling.

"APR commends Kraton Corporation for voluntarily submitting this additive for recognition," said Steve Alexander, President and CEO of APR. "The impact of APR's Critical Guidance Protocols is beneficial to sustainability efforts, and meeting their criteria is a truly significant step in demonstrating the overall recyclability of [Kraton] additives."

Kraton's Cirkular+ additives were previously certified as compatible with HDPE and PP container recycling in Europe by RecyClass (Plastics Recyclers Europe). CirKular+ additives also received the APR Critical Guidance Recognition for use in HDPE bottles. The Performance Enhancement Series can increase post-consumer recycled content and improve the recyclate impact strength by up to 500%. CirKular+ solutions are designed to enhance plastics upcycling and circularity across the entire plastics value chain by enabling a holistic approach to the plastic product life cycle.

About Kraton Corporation  
Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: Mariam Ottun; T: (346) 435-8042

Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)
Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kratons-cirkular-additives-receive-apr-critical-guidance-recognition-for-pp-rigid-containers-301677865.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

