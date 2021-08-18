U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,209.00
    -50.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.75
    +11.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.00
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.41
    +0.82 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7680
    +0.1930 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,776.75
    -2,202.98 (-4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,117.27
    -64.09 (-5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.22
    -22.89 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Kratos Announces Continued Product Growth Supporting Virtualized Satellite Ground Systems with Q2 Sales of OpenSpace quantum and SpectralNet Products

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that in the second quarter of 2021 it delivered products supporting the satellite industry’s movement toward dynamic, virtualized ground systems to 23 customers around the globe. These included products in Kratos’ quantum® and SpectralNet® lines, both of which are part of its OpenSpace™ family of dynamic, virtual ground solutions.

Kratos’ OpenSpace quantum products offer software versions of satellite ground system components which traditionally have been implemented as hardware, such as modems and front-end processors (FEP), needed to communicate with the satellite or its payload. Kratos’ OpenSpace quantum products have been supporting satellite operators around the globe in tens of thousands of satellite passes per month.

Kratos’ OpenSpace SpectralNet products provide the on-ramp to modern virtual ground operations by reliably digitizing the Radio Frequency (RF) signals from the satellite into an Internet Protocol (IP) format that can be processed by digital systems running in cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments.

Sales of quantum and SpectralNet products in Q2 included international commercial customers as well as support for key U.S. defense and intelligence programs and government projects for other nations. Seven new customers bought products in the OpenSpace family in Q2 as well as 16 returning customers purchasing additional quantum and SpectralNet units.

According to Kratos Vice President of Space System Sales, Mike Smith, “The OpenSpace quantum and OpenSpace SpectralNet product lines continue to make headway among satellite operators and communications service providers seeking to capitalize on the capabilities of virtual network environments to transform these critical operations. Even classified government programs have recognized the reliability and security of OpenSpace products.”

OpenSpace quantum products (referred to as Virtual Network Functions or VNFs) are not only less expensive than the hardware they replace, they operate at lower cost and with greater scalability to adapt more rapidly to changing missions and conditions. For example, where it can take weeks to deploy traditional ground system hardware, quantum VNFs can be deployed and configured to support different missions in just hours. Kratos’ OpenSpace Platform, the most advanced line in the OpenSpace family, can go even further, enabling satellite operators to deploy, configure and adapt entire networks in just minutes using its orchestrated software-defined network (SDN) architecture.

For more information on Kratos’ OpenSpace family of dynamic ground solutions including OpenSpace quantum and SpectralNet products, as well as the OpenSpace Platform, visit https://www.kratosdefense.com/openspace.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 18th, 2021

    Following a bearish Tuesday, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels and yesterday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds between 130 million and 150 million, with the iPhone 13 accounting for 35%-45% of iPhone builds in the third quarter, analyst Ives said in a note. The positive

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • iOS 15: Apple gives users option to reverse controversial new Safari redesign entirely

    Apple has reversed a controversial part of its new iOS 15 update yet further, almost entirely reversing it. When the company introduced the new iPhone and iPad software in June, one of the chief features was a new design for Safari. It changed how tabs work and moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen.

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • Solana Surges Into Top 10 Market Cap Following All-Time High

    With a gain of more than 20% over the past day, Solana has surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization

  • T-Mobile says hackers steal about 7.8 million postpaid customers' personal data

    The company was made aware of the attack late last week, it said in a statement, after an online forum claimed that personal data of its users were leaked. Data from about 850,000 prepaid customers and more than 40 million records of former or prospective customers were also stolen, T-Mobile said. The telecom operator had acknowledged the data breach on Monday and said that it was confident the entry point used to access the data had been closed.

  • This Is the Only Video Game Stock You Need

    The video game business has changed a lot in the last decade as consoles have given way to mobile games and the number of developers has exploded. Companies like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) used to spend years developing and testing games before releasing them to the public. The company makes the most popular game engine in the world and is expanding its presence in VR, AR, animation, and much more.

  • Google Pixel 6 and other phones will come without a charger in the box, company announces

    Google will stop include charging plugs in the boxes for its phone. Apple and Samsung have done the same, and the move looks set to become standard within the phone industry. Google told The Verge that it had made the decision because there was no longer a need to include the chargers given that most people still had one.

  • BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devices - U.S. agencies

    The warning came after the Canadian company disclosed that its QNX Real Time Operating System (QNX RTOS) has a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code or flood a server with traffic until it crashes or gets paralyzed. The software is used by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor in many critical functions including the Advanced Driver Assistance System. The issue does not impact current or recent versions of the QNX RTOS, but rather versions dating from 2012 and earlier, BlackBerry said, adding that, at this time, no customers have indicated that they have been impacted.

  • Microsoft Invests in Rubrik, Partners to Protect Customers from Ransomware

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is investing in software startup Rubrik Inc. and the two companies will combine on products that will help customers hit by ransomware recover their critical data without paying hackers.The companies declined to specify the size of the investment. The funding totaled in the low tens of millions and valued Rubrik at about $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private terms. Rubrik was started with the i

  • Why Appian Is Buying a Process Mining Company

    Despite strong results, shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) slipped following the company's second-quarter earnings on Aug. 6. The cloud-based low-code software company reported a 24% increase in overall revenue to $83 million, ahead of estimates at $79.1 million. Cloud-based subscription revenue -- the part of the business the company is most focused on -- jumped 44% to $42.5 million, its fastest growth in that category in several quarters.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 17th, 2021

    Following Monday’s pullback, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels to resume that upward trend.

  • T-Mobile confirms data breach affects over 47 million people

    T-Mobile has confirmed that 47.8 million current and former or prospective customers had their info stolen as part of a cyberattack on the carrier's systems.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Apple to Increase Covid Testing of Staff as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., confronting the rapid spread of Covid-19’s delta variant, will increase testing of both corporate and retail employees and has reversed course on rebooting in-store classes in the U.S. this month.This week, the iPhone maker informed staff participating in the company’s at-home testing program with Quest Diagnostics Inc. that they will now receive testing kits twice per week instead of weekly. The company told employees in the program that they are expected to get teste

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    An individual retirement account (IRA) can be an important piece of your retirement plan, but you need to invest in the right stocks to make the most of the account. A few different factors about your personal situation will determine which stocks are perfect for your IRA. Your age and risk tolerance dictate how you should balance growth, stability, and dividend income.

  • Mastercard to phase out magnetic strips on cards by 2033

    Biometric cards which combine a user’s fingerprints with chips to verify identity for added security are also on the rise.