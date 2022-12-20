U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,817.66
    -34.70 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,757.54
    -162.92 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,546.03
    -159.38 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.58
    -24.84 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.67
    +0.48 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1560
    +0.2920 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,468.44
    -334.90 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.42
    -5.97 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,287.60
    +49.96 (+0.18%)
     

KraussMaffei Delivers Final Extruder for PureCycle's Flagship Purification Plant Ahead of Schedule

·5 min read

PureCycle's Ironton, OH Facility is on Track to Start Producing Pellets Q1 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies' (NASDAQ: PCT) Munich-based partner KraussMaffei, a world leading manufacturer of plastics and rubber processing machines, today, delivered the final piece of major equipment needed for PureCycle's Ironton, Ohio purification plant, overcoming delays caused by supply-chain challenges. The delivery of the final extruder comes sooner than anticipated and will enable PureCycle to stay on track to finish construction and begin pellet production by Q1 of 2023.

KraussMaffei Delivers Final Extruder for PureCycle’s Flagship Purification Plant Ahead of Schedule
KraussMaffei Delivers Final Extruder for PureCycle’s Flagship Purification Plant Ahead of Schedule

"We are incredibly excited to bring our flagship purification facility online early next year and this delivery from KraussMaffei will help us do just that," said PureCycle CEO, Dustin Olson. "This extruder represents the final major piece of equipment required for startup of our facility and a critical component needed to reach mechanical completion of the Ironton Project. KraussMaffei has done a very good job of thinking outside the box to eliminate obstacles and months of potential shipping delays. The current supply chain environment has been extremely difficult, but through creativity, strong collaboration, and a 'can do' attitude, our teams have achieved a major milestone. We look forward to many more successful projects together."

Once fully operational, PureCycle's first commercial purification plant will have an annual capacity of 107 million pounds of Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) resin.

KraussMaffei President, North America, Nolan Strall, added, "We're proud to be partnering with PureCycle on this project and are thrilled to provide the critical equipment needed to complete construction of their Ironton facility. The plastics industry has needed technology like PureCycle's for a long time to advance circularity and we look forward to working with them as they bring their new UPR resin to the market."

KraussMaffei is one of the world's leading manufacturers of machines and systems for producing and processing plastics and rubber, including all technologies in injection molding, extrusion, and reaction process machinery. The KraussMaffei's KME 250 extruder is one the last pieces of equipment needed to finish the buildout of the Ironton plant.

PureCycle Contact
Nina Tognazzini
ntognazizni@kivvit.com
949.933.7553

About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transforms polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations, earnings outlook and prospects of PureCycle. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of PureCycle and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section of PureCycle's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 entitled "Risk Factors," those discussed and identified in public filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by PureCycle and the following:

  • PureCycle's ability to meet, and to continue to meet, applicable regulatory requirements for the use of PureCycle's UPR resin in food grade applications (both in the United States and abroad);

  • PureCycle's ability to comply on an ongoing basis with the numerous regulatory requirements applicable to the UPR resin and PureCycle's facilities (both in the United States and abroad);

  • expectations and changes regarding PureCycle's strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans, expansion plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and PureCycle's ability to invest in growth initiatives;

  • PureCycle's ability to scale and build its first commercial-scale recycling facility in Lawrence County, Ohio (the "Ironton Facility") in a timely and cost-effective manner;

  • PureCycle's ability to complete the necessary funding with respect to, and complete the construction of its first U.S. cluster facility located in Augusta, Georgia (the "Augusta Facility"), in a timely and cost-effective manner;

  • PureCycle's ability to sort and process polypropylene plastic waste at its plastic waste prep ("Feed PreP") facilities;

  • PureCycle's ability to maintain exclusivity under the Procter & Gamble Company license;

  • the implementation, market acceptance and success of PureCycle's business model and growth strategy;

  • the success or profitability of PureCycle's offtake arrangements;

  • the ability to source feedstock with a high polypropylene content;

  • PureCycle's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash;

  • PureCycle's ability to obtain funding for its operations and future growth;

  • developments and projections relating to PureCycle's competitors and industry;

  • the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings to which PureCycle is, or may become a party, including the securities class action case;

  • geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations;

  • the possibility that PureCycle may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors;

KraussMaffei Delivers Final Extruder for PureCycle’s Flagship Purification Plant Ahead of Schedule
KraussMaffei Delivers Final Extruder for PureCycle’s Flagship Purification Plant Ahead of Schedule
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraussmaffei-delivers-final-extruder-for-purecycles-flagship-purification-plant-ahead-of-schedule-301706587.html

SOURCE PureCycle Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon.com Stock Is Still Falling

    A Wall Street analyst warns that things could get even worse for the e-commerce and cloud giant next year.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • MoffettNathanson downgrades AT&T stock to Undeperform, slashes price target

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss MoffettNathanson’s 2023 profit outlook for Verizon and AT&T.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Dropping Monday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • Will Devon Energy Recover After Its Recent Drawdown?

    Devon Energy is at risk of a cyclical decline after a more than 15% month-over-month drawdown

  • Why AT&T Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) were pulling back today on a down day in the market and after MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock this morning. AT&T shares were down 4.1% as of 2:19 p.m. ET. Research firm MoffettNathanson lowered its rating on AT&T from market perform to underperform this morning for mostly valuation-based reasons.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Semiconductors: A Tale of Haves and Have-nots

    The semiconductor space has contracted over the past year. In this article, we will dissect which semi conductors are leading and which are lagging.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Top 15 3D Printing Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 15 3D printing companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 3D Printing Companies in the World. If there is one technology that would appear like magic to prehistoric humans, or even dwellers of the 19th century, it is […]

  • Amazon, Down Almost 50% This Year, Is the Top Big Tech Stock to Buy for 2023

    In 2021, it seemed like nothing could stop the upward trajectory of big technology stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The economy was booming as COVID-19 vaccines allowed pandemic-driven social distancing measures to be relaxed, and the digital advertising market hit new heights, leaving investors optimistic about internet stocks. High inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil have turned investors from extreme optimists to pessimists -- particularly when it comes to technology stocks like Amazon, which has steadily fallen 48% year to date.

  • Stocks moving after hours: HEICO, Stitch Fix, American Airlines, fuboTV

    Yahoo Finance anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • While institutions own 43% of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 49% ownership

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Jefferies upgrades Moderna stock, raises price target

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the action surrounding Moderna after Jefferies analysts upgraded its stock and price target.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it’s attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Moderna stock rises after analyst upgrade, price target raise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s decision to upgrade Moderna stock to Buy.

  • Tesla stock downgraded over Musk-Twitter risk

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Tesla shares amid analyst downgrades and investor concerns linked to Elon Musk's new focus on Twitter, while also discussing Senator Elizabeth Warren's own qualms with the CEO's ownership of the social media platform.