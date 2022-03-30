U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.42
    -0.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.20
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1163
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0770
    +0.2170 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,120.97
    -351.69 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.33
    -1.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

KRE Developments Co. Ltd. Announces Holdings of Common Shares of CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC.

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / KRE Developments Co. Ltd. ("KRE"), of 299 Courtneypark Drive East, Mississauga, Ontario, L5T 2T6, announces that it holds 42,748,785 common shares ("Common Shares") of Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI"), which represents 42.83% of the issued and outstanding common shares of CNRI.

The Common Shares are held for investment purposes. KRE may, in the future, increase or decrease its ownership of securities of CNRI as circumstances warrant.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lee Q. Shim
Telephone: 905-565-5968 x 228

SOURCE: KRE Development Co. Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695376/KRE-Developments-Co-Ltd-Announces-Holdings-of-Common-Shares-of-CANADIAN-NORTH-RESOURCES-INC

