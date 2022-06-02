U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,120.25
    +21.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,942.00
    +144.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,628.25
    +77.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.30
    +9.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.24
    -3.02 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.30
    +10.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    +0.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0692
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.53
    -0.66 (-2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2548
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6660
    -0.4680 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,009.59
    -1,587.66 (-5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.66
    -30.55 (-4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Kremlin confirms Reuters report that Yeltsin son-in-law quit as Putin advisor

·1 min read

June 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday confirmed a Reuters report that Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, had quit his role as an unpaid advisor to President Vladimir Putin.

"I can confirm that about a month ago he stopped being an advisor on a voluntary basis", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Yumashev did not play a major role in decision-making as a Putin advisor, but he represented one of the few remaining links in Putin's administration to Yeltsin's rule, a period of liberal reforms and an opening-up of Russia towards the West. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • UN report: Over 1 million displaced in Myanmar amid violence

    The United Nations' humanitarian relief agency says the number of people displaced within strife-torn Myanmar has for the first time exceeded 1 million, with well over half the total losing their homes after a military takeover last year. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says in a report that an already critical situation is being exacerbated by ongoing fighting between the military government and its opponents, the increasing prices of essential commodities, and the coming of monsoon season, while funding for its relief efforts is severely inadequate. Myanmar’s army in February last year seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread peaceful protests.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Rockets Require Training; Russia’s Bond Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon said new longer-range rockets the US is providing to Ukraine will require three weeks of training to operate, as Moscow warned the weapons could be used for attacks inside Russian territory.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trill

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Ready to Settle Eurobond Payment Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Finance Ministry said it is ready to settle claims on its 2022 Eurobonds that were judged to have breached their terms after missing a $1.9 million interest payment, in an attempt to avert an insurance payout potentially worth billions of dollars. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic

  • Groups urge U.S. to probe 'loot box' on Electronic Arts video game

    Consumer advocates on Thursday urged U.S. regulators to investigate video game maker Electronic Arts Inc for the misleading use of a digital "loot box" that "aggressively" urges players to spend more money while playing a popular soccer game. The groups Fairplay, Center for Digital Democracy and 13 other organizations urged the Federal Trade Commission to probe the EA game "FIFA: Ultimate Team". "It entices players to buy packs in search of special players," said the letter sent by these groups along with the Consumer Federation of America and Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health and others.

  • Biden’s pledge to send rocket systems to Ukraine is no silver bullet

    Analysis: the long-delayed US deal offers just four systems that will take weeks to become operational, suggesting concerns about imposing a heavy defeat on Putin

  • Nest egg no more: Inflation eats Canadian consumer cash pile, risking growth

    That is roughly how much the average Canadian saved during the pandemic, with the central bank betting on C$40 billion in added spending through the end of next year as consumers draw down those stockpiles. But soaring inflation has already offset two-thirds of the buying power of that excess cash, according to one estimate, with some Canadians dipping in to pandemic savings to pay for everyday essentials instead of a new paddleboard or a weekend getaway. "When I adjust for inflation, the extra purchasing power from excess savings has been eroded pretty significantly by higher prices," said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group.

  • Deutsche Bank CEO’s Fixer Hoops Takes Next Leap as DWS Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Six years ago, Stefan Hoops grabbed the attention of Deutsche Bank AG management board member Christian Sewing with his cool head and proactive approach during a time of crisis.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks

  • Oil Falls on Reports Saudi Prepared to Boost Output, Biden Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped below $113 a barrel following reports US President Joe Biden is likely to visit Saudi Arabia this month and that the kingdom is ready to pump more crude should Russian output decline substantially due to increasing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for

  • South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

    Xenophobia leads immigrants in Alexandra to live in fear.

  • Fitch withdraws ratings on debt-laden China Evergrande, subsidiaries

    Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it has decided to withdraw its rating on embattled property developer China Evergrande Group and two of its subsidiaries as the firms have stopped participating in the process. The rating agency in December downgraded Evergrande and its subsidiaries, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd and Tianji Holding Ltd, to so-called "restricted default" status, saying the firms had defaulted on their offshore bond obligations. In its statement on Thursday, Fitch said that it would no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings on Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer with more than $300 billion in debt, and two of its subsidiaries.

  • US For-Sale Homes Rise For First Time Since 2019 on Realtor

    (Bloomberg) -- Home listings increased for the first time since June 2019, according to Realtor.com data, suggesting the US housing supply hit a turning point last month. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show

  • Bear with sweet tooth breaks into refrigerator for a prize, Connecticut video shows

    In a refrigerator full of pizza, sodas and beer, the homeowner says the bear wanted one thing only...

  • YouTube could be liable for unauthorised uploads if slow to act, German court rules

    Google's YouTube and other platforms could have to pay copyright damages over unauthorised uploads even if the content was put online by a third party, Germany's top court ruled. The platforms would be liable only if they did not act quickly to block access once they had learned of illegal uploads, the court said in its ruling on Thursday. The case comes amid a long-running battle between Europe's $1 trillion creative industry and online platforms, with the former seeking redress for unauthorised uploads.

  • 'I am surprised': Airline ticket prices reach jarring levels

    Airline ticket price increases are hitting eye-popping levels as the major airlines look to recoup higher costs for jet fuel and staffing shortages.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Davos WEF Special

    In this special episode of Influencers, Andy travels to Davos, Switzerland for the 2022 World Economic Forum where he's joined by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy For Climate John Kerry, and North Island Chairman Glenn Hutchins.

  • How Jamie Dimon's 'hurricane' warning compares to what other big-time CEOs are saying

    JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon isn't alone in growing worried about the state of the economy.

  • Russia's Navalny says he faces new criminal charges

    Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that he is facing new criminal accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term. Navalny said on Instagram that an investigator visited him in prison to declare that the authorities have opened a new investigation against him on charges of “creating an extremist group to fan hatred against officials and oligarchs" and trying to stage unsanctioned rallies. Navalny, the most determined political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin, and handed a 2½-year sentence for a parole violation.

  • US troops back in Somalia to fight al-Shabab

    The decision comes after the election of a new president, and a surge in attacks by al-Shabab.

  • Police: Driver in fatal Nebraska crash had used marijuana

    One of the drivers in a crash that killed two women and injured 20 bystanders watching classic cars cruise down a Nebraska street tested positive for marijuana, police said. The 18-year-old Omaha man was driving a Ford Taurus that smashed into a Toyota Corolla carrying the two women who were killed Sunday night in Lincoln. The impact killed both women in the Toyota and sent both cars onto the sidewalk, where they struck a crowd of onlookers.

  • 'He made us all better': Former Dallas Cowboys coach, teammate remember Marion Barber

    Former Dallas Cowboys mourned the death of Marion Barber after he was found dead in his apartment Wednesday.