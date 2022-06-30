U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.75
    -59.50 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,589.00
    -410.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,480.25
    -210.75 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,690.20
    -31.20 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.55
    -1.23 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    -13.70 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    -0.47 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0393
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.00
    +1.64 (+5.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3430
    -0.2020 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,034.68
    -999.56 (-4.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.28
    -32.38 (-7.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.40
    -152.92 (-2.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Kremlin will decide later if Putin to attend G20 in Indonesia

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it has not yet decided whether President Vladimir Putin will attend November's G20 summit in Indonesia.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia had an invitation to attend and would decide "at the necessary time" whether Putin will go in person.

Western leaders are weighing up how to approach the summit should Putin go, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling on leaders not to boycott if the Russian president does decide to attend. (Reporting by Reuters)

