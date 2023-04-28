U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

Kremlin says Russia is abiding by moratorium on nuclear weapons testing

Reuters
·1 min read

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday denied that Russia was preparing to carry out a nuclear weapons test, saying all sides were continuing to abide by a moratorium on the testing of nuclear weapons.

Nuclear tensions between Russia and the United States have increased since the start of the conflict with Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that Russia is ready to use its nuclear arsenal if necessary to defend its "territorial integrity".

In February, Putin announced Russia was suspending its participation in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms pact with the United States, which limits the number of strategic warheads each side can deploy. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)