U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.50
    +21.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,370.00
    +120.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,521.00
    +74.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.60
    +10.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.95
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.70
    +7.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.43
    +0.49 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3196
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6380
    +0.5250 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,035.57
    +829.87 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.86
    +27.26 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.70
    +0.07 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 210,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Kremlin says Russia's latest expulsion of U.S. diplomats is forced measure

March 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Moscow's latest expulsion of U.S. diplomats was a forced measure, after Washington last month said it was expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the country's U.N. mission in New York over national security concerns.

The United States Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday received a list of its diplomats that were declared "persona non grata" in what Russian media said was a response to the U.S. move at the United Nations. (Reporting by Reuters)

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea tests first intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017

    North Korea tested a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday for the first time since 2017, raising new alarms about its ability to strike the United States, according to South Korean and Japanese officials.Why it matters: The banned long-range missile, which Japan says flew to an altitude of 3,728 miles and covered a distance of 596 miles, threatens to destabilize the region at a time when the Biden administration and much of the world are consumed by the war in Ukraine.Stay on

  • China Life Profit Misses Estimates as Economy Drags on Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- China Life Insurance Co., the nation’s largest life insurer, posted annual profit that missed estimates as an economic slowdown and its agent reshuffle weighed on sales. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Spe

  • Colton Underwood Shares His Engagement Photos with Fiancé Jordan C. Brown: 'Our Day of Love'

    Colton Underwood posted a video on Instagram featuring photos from his engagement photoshoot with fiancé Jordan C. Brown

  • Police activity in Lafayette

    A stretch of Taylor Boulevard was closed due to police activity on Wednesday. Police said there was no threat to the public, but did not provide other information. SkyFOX flew above the area and appeared to see a body in the street covered by a tarp.

  • Swiss National Bank sticks to loose policy despite inflation pickup

    ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank has doubled its inflation forecast for this year, citing tensions including the Ukrainian war, but held fast to its expansive monetary policy on Thursday with the world's lowest interest rates. The SNB is bucking the trend as other central banks hike interest rates to tackle surging inflation, such as in the United States and Britain. Instead it kept its policy rates locked down at -0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, as well as its commitment to conduct currency interventions to stem the rise of the safe-haven Swiss franc.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Boris Johnson targets Putin’s Wagner Group mercenaries in sanctions drive

    Nato summit will reveal who has 'betrayed us', Zelensky says UK could go after Putin's £100bn 'treasure trove of gold' White House 'Tiger Team' plots strike back in nuclear scenario Russian defence minister disappears from public view Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

  • Japan’s SMBC Nikko, Staff Charged With Market Manipulation

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo prosecutors charged SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and five of its staff members with alleged stock market manipulation, as a trading scandal that’s rocked the nation’s financial industry escalated in the Japanese capital.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and

  • Biden approval rating drops to new low of 40%, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

    U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to a new low of 40% this week, a clear warning sign for his Democratic Party as it seeks to retain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Biden's approval rating, down three percentage points from the prior week, mirrors that which his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, received at this point in his presidency, as both stood at 40% in mid-March in their second year in office. Trump's approval rating sank as low as 33% in December 2017.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Tim Cook Displays His Difference in Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    Apple never does things like everyone else. This observation also applies to its leaders and in particular to the first of them: CEO Tim Cook. When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Apple and Tim Cook were among the very first entities and individuals in the business world to whom the Ukrainian authorities asked for help.

  • U.S., Europe Closing In on Deal to Cut Demand for Russian Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as the U.S. and its allies seek to further isolate and punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Explainer-Challenges arise as Russia calls for gas payments in roubles

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the world's largest natural gas producer would soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for their fuel in Russia's currency, the rouble. The requirement raised new hurdles for the mostly European gas purchasers that buy Russian gas. Putin gave the Russian central bank and government officials one week to come up with a way to shift payment to the Russian currency.

  • Ukrainian woman in Scottsdale says her family faces stark choices amid Russian invasion

    As her family remains in Ukraine, Olesia Delalande says she is worried for her loved ones. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.

  • Alina Kabaeva: Switzerland urged to deport Putin’s rumoured lover

    Campaign urges Swiss authorities not to host her and her family ‘whilst Putin is destroying the lives of millions’

  • Ukraine war is a wake-up call to ditch oil and gas forever

    More drilling doesn’t add up to lower prices anytime soon—it just locks in more carbon. Here’s what to do instead.

  • Oil prices surging to $200 a barrel could send the economy into recession: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs warns a recession is very likely if oil prices surge to $200 a barrel.

  • Russian Crew of Mystery ‘Putin Yacht’ Just Vanished Overnight in Tuscany

    Federico Scoppa/AFP via ReutersROME—For the last two weeks, Russian oligarch watchers have had their eyes on the Scheherazade mega yacht docked in the posh Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany. There are growing suspicions that the $700 million, six-deck super-luxurious vessel—with its two helicopter pads, various swimming pools, his-and-hers beauty salons and gold fixtures that would make Donald Trump jealous—belongs to Vladimir Putin. Until two days ago, its Russian crew, led by British capta

  • Intel's apology for call to boycott Xinjiang criticised in US Senate hearing

    Intel Corp came under fire during a Senate hearing from one of Congress' most vocal China critics on Wednesday over an apology that the company issued after its response to alleged forced labour in the country. The Senate Commerce Committee hearing - about legislation designed to boost America's tech competitiveness - revealed strong bipartisan support for efforts under way to combine the Senate's US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) and the House of Representatives' America Competes Act in