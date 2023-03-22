U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.79
    +7.92 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,570.37
    +9.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,913.62
    +53.51 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.82
    -2.92 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.58
    +0.91 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.30
    +17.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    +0.45 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    +0.0084 (+0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5410
    -0.0650 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0075 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9040
    -0.5560 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,488.67
    +437.22 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.16
    +3.22 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     
BREAKING:

Fed raises rates 0.25% amid banking crisis

Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder, Named a 2023 "Pros to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

PR Newswire
·2 min read

This prestigious award validates Tive's goal of uniting the global supply chain by achieving true, end-to-end supply chain visibility

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announces that Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive, has been named as a "Pros to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This annual award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the global supply chain to expand their competitive advantage.

Tive Real Time Transportation Visibility Platform (PRNewsfoto/Tive, Inc.)
Tive Real Time Transportation Visibility Platform (PRNewsfoto/Tive, Inc.)

Tive is the leading provider of innovative supply chain visibility solutions. Hundreds of global brands use Tive every day to mitigate in-transit issues, assure on-time and in-full deliveries, and improve the customer experience.

"Winning this award is such a great honor. I founded Tive almost 8 years ago after watching my father-in-law, who owns a trucking company, spend hours on the phone trying to track down the status of his truck loads," says Komoni. "Since those early days, we became very determined to help shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers achieve in-transit, real-time visibility into their shipments—whether on a truck, train, plane, or ship."

For Komoni, it's not enough for Tive to simply provide the tools and software needed to achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility. Komoni envisions the global supply chain as one giant start-up company—with everyone working together to make it better—and this award validates that belief. Krenar also drives Tive's circular supply chain strategy, which seeks opportunities to recover, reuse, or recycle the company's award-winning trackers whenever possible—the driving principle behind Tive's "Get Green" program.

A complete list of "2023 Pros to Know" winners is available here.

About Tive
Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage, and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real time. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Press Contact:
Charlie Pesti
media@tive.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krenar-komoni-tive-ceo--founder-named-a-2023-pros-to-know-by-supply--demand-chain-executive-301778851.html

SOURCE Tive, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Judge wraps up hearing in Dominion defamation suit against Fox; no ruling

    A Delaware judge wrapped up a two-day hearing in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp over vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News, but did not immediately rule on requests by both sides that he decide the case in their favor without moving to a full trial. Both sides made presentations during a hearing in Wilmington before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, with Wednesday's session lasting three roughly hours. It is one of the most closely watched defamation cases involving a major U.S. media organization in years, pitting the influential cable news network that features conservative commentators against a company that claims Fox's coverage ruined its business.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Jamie Dimon regretted saving Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008. Now the JPMorgan CEO is leading an attempt to rescue another flailing bank

    JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.

  • GM class-action lawsuit alleges companies sold faulty 8-speed transmissions

    A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmissions.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Discoveries by Equinor and Eni Lead Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Eni (E), ConocoPhillips (COP), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Adobe jumps into generative AI era with new Firefly platform

    Adobe is getting into the generative AI era with its new Firefly platform.

  • Fox faces skeptical judge in Dominion defamation suit

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Fox Corp faced a skeptical judge on Tuesday as they sought to block a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems from going to trial, while the voting-technology company accused Fox News of knowingly airing vote-rigging claims that the network knew were false. Both sides made presentations during a hearing in Wilmington before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, asking him to rule in their favor on various legal questions rather than proceeding to a full trial scheduled to start on April 17. The judge peppered a Fox lawyer with questions about its defense against Dominion's assertion that the network knew that allegations by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers of vote-rigging in the 2020 U.S. election were false but continued putting the claims on the air anyway in pursuit of ratings.

  • [video]How Much Do You Really Need to Retire?

    Just how much do you need to retire comfortably? $1 million? $5 million $10 million? Don't let the pundits on TV scare you with their big numbers.

  • Former Citgo executive files $100 million lawsuit over Venezuela jailing

    A former Citgo Petroleum Corp executive jailed in Venezuela for nearly five years is seeking $100 million in damages against his former employer alleging it helped set him up to be arrested and failed to defend him from spurious charges. Tomeu Vadell and family filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in a Texas state court claiming Citgo sent him to Caracas when it knew "there was an extremely high risk" of harm. Five of the original seven executives seized in 2017 were freed last October in a deal involving the release of U.S. jailed relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Joe Biden’s Push to Counter China Steers EV Investments to Canada

    Multinational companies are pumping billions of dollars into Canada’s electric-vehicle manufacturing sector, lured by government incentives, access to raw materials and cheap renewable energy.