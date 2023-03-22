Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder, Named a 2023 "Pros to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

This prestigious award validates Tive's goal of uniting the global supply chain by achieving true, end-to-end supply chain visibility

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announces that Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive, has been named as a "Pros to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This annual award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the global supply chain to expand their competitive advantage.

Tive is the leading provider of innovative supply chain visibility solutions. Hundreds of global brands use Tive every day to mitigate in-transit issues, assure on-time and in-full deliveries, and improve the customer experience.

"Winning this award is such a great honor. I founded Tive almost 8 years ago after watching my father-in-law, who owns a trucking company, spend hours on the phone trying to track down the status of his truck loads," says Komoni. "Since those early days, we became very determined to help shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers achieve in-transit, real-time visibility into their shipments—whether on a truck, train, plane, or ship."

For Komoni, it's not enough for Tive to simply provide the tools and software needed to achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility. Komoni envisions the global supply chain as one giant start-up company—with everyone working together to make it better—and this award validates that belief. Krenar also drives Tive's circular supply chain strategy, which seeks opportunities to recover, reuse, or recycle the company's award-winning trackers whenever possible—the driving principle behind Tive's "Get Green" program.

A complete list of "2023 Pros to Know" winners is available here .

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage, and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

