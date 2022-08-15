U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Kress announces plans to launch in North American market

·2 min read

Leveraging the brand's German engineering and design heritage, KRESS will introduce commercial-grade OPE in the U.S. and Canada. 

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kress brand, with its deep-rooted heritage in German engineering and design, is coming to North America with commercial outdoor power equipment (OPE) for lawn care and landscape professionals. As a part of the well-established Positec family of leading brands, Kress Commercial is introducing advances that will, for the first time, offer commercial OPE professionals in North America the opportunity to transition away from gas-powered products, a transformation that will change the OPE industry forever.

Kress logo
Kress logo

Don Gao, CEO of Positec Group, said, "For decades, Kress has demonstrated its quality, durability and innovation in the European markets. It is very exciting to bring this storied brand to the North American professional landscaper as the Kress brand launches new commercial-grade OPE in the US and Canada."

Built upon a reputation for innovation and pushing the boundaries in engineering and manufacturing excellence, Kress is well-established throughout Europe as a top-tier, professional-grade equipment manufacturer. As early as 1966, Kress introduced to the European craftsmen clean, quiet, professional-grade tools. Today, with the brand's introduction to North America, Kress's proprietary technologies will now be available to commercial landscapers in the US and Canada and will dramatically impact the gasoline-dependent lawn care industry.

Kress will launch in North America in Q4 2022 in conjunction with the International Equip Exposition (formerly GIE). Kress is positioned to become a powerhouse in professional-grade outdoor equipment in partnership with leading equipment dealers in the United States and Canada.

North American-based dealers interested in learning more about the Kress brand launch should visit Kress.com

About Kress

In 1966, Kress launched a quiet revolution. While others were focused on loud, smelly combustion engines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, tough-as-nails electric tools with zero emissions. Positec Group has acquired the Kress brand and is further positioning Kress as a powerhouse in producing professional-grade outdoor power equipment (OPE) valued by lawn care and landscape professionals. Many benefits of Kress's technologies have never before been available in OPE in North America. Kress will sell its products at select dealer locations in the United States and Canada beginning with the 2023 season. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kress-announces-plans-to-launch-in-north-american-market-301605770.html

SOURCE Kress

