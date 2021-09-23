KREWE Eyewear: Astronaut Approved

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent, high-fashion eyewear brand, KREWE, is pleased to share that last week's first all-civilian crew to orbit the earth brought a piece of New Orleans to space. The crew, which consisted of Commander Jared Isaacman, Founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, Hayley Arceneaux, physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Chris Sembroski, an aerospace data engineer, and pilot and geoscientist Sian Proctor, donned the brands iconic St. Louis style while spending three days in space.

The mission, Inspiration4, launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, helped support Isaacman's goal to raise $200 million dollars to help cure children's cancer. Louisiana native, and long-time KREWE fan, Hayley Arceneaux is a bone cancer survivor who herself was treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where she is currently a physician assistant, brought her favorite sunglasses along for the journey.

KREWE is proud to have been a small part of this ground-breaking mission, and to further support the mission's goal of bringing awareness to and raising funds with the aim of curing children's cancer.

KREWE is an independent high-fashion eyewear company inspired by the creativity and spirit of New Orleans, the brands hometown. Since launching in 2013 the brand has continued to grow and evolve with an extensive offering of unique, hand-crafted sun and optical frames designed in New Orleans and made with the utmost attention to detail. In addition to 4 brick-and-mortar locations, 9 "Tiny House" concept stores, and a robust ecommerce business the brand is also available at many notable retailers such as Bloomingdales, Nieman Marcus, Nordstrom, and shopbop. KREWE's unique approach to eyewear has created a cult-following amongst consumers and influencers alike. KREWE frames have appeared in publications from GQ to VOGUE and on celebrities such as Beyonce, Carrie Underwood, Gigi Hadid, Lil Wayne, Meghan Markle, and Zayne Malik, among others.

