The Krewe of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Celebrates Mardi Gras with Festive New Orleans Flair

·2 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Fat Tuesday, the Krewe of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care brought the lively spirit and festivity of Mardi Gras to the residents, families and friends of their luxury senior living community.

For an entire day, Watercrest Winter Park transformed into a New Orleans themed attraction complete with the sights, sounds, and tastes of the Mardi Gras Carnival season. The Watercrest walls were lined with traditional Mardi Gras décor in brightly colored purples, golds and greens with feathers, doubloons, costume masks, and oodles of plastic beads strewn about the rooms. Party-goers donned their sequined jackets, masquerade masks and feather boas for dancing to the upbeat tunes of local entertainers 'The Sweet Talkers' and wetting their whistle with Pat O'Brien's Hurricane cocktails, New Orleans Abita beers and the crowd favorite, Jell-O shooters!

The highly-skilled culinary team at Watercrest Winter Park wowed the crowd with a feast befitting the Cajun celebration. The Fat Tuesday dishes included seafood gumbo, fried oyster po' boys, jambalaya, low-country shrimp and grits, hot baked crawfish dip, garlic cheese biscuits, Louisiana sunburst salad and the epic King Cake.

"At Watercrest Winter Park, we embrace every opportunity to create memories and celebrate the beautiful place we call home," says MaryAnn Howell, Senior Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park. "Our team of associates is committed wholeheartedly to providing our seniors with an exceptional living experience that sparks joy and engagement."

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, please contact MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director at 321-304-4898.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-krewe-of-watercrest-winter-park-assisted-living-and-memory-care-celebrates-mardi-gras-with-festive-new-orleans-flair-301500680.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

