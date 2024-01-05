Krisay's appliance store will move to Geistown; owner plans to keep Kernville building that survived 1889 flood

Jan. 5—JOHNSTOWN — After nearly 50 years of operating in Johnstown's Kernville neighborhood, Krisay's Appliance and Bedding is relocating to Geistown Borough, its owner said — but the business won't be moved by water to its new location, as its Kernville building was in the past.

Krisay's owner San Romano said that he is moving the business to a bigger location at 645 Lamberd Ave., Geistown, but plans to keep ownership of the Kernville building at 521-523 Franklin St. — which has some strange history documented by The Tribune-Democrat and featured in 1952 by "Ripley's Believe It Or Not!"

A 1952 article from The Tribune-Democrat reads: "Yes, it actually happened. The great Johnstown Flood of 1889 picked up a 12-room house, carried it from Walnut Street to Franklin Street in Kernville and set it down again — virtually intact."

Steve Krisay and his son, Guy, purchased that building in 1979 and established Krisay's Appliance & Bedding there.

Romano, who bought the business in 2019, said the reason for his decision to relocate by the middle of summer was simple — the Geistown building has 10,000 square feet of space, which will provide 10 times more display room than he has now, so he will be able to display and demonstrate more appliances.

"The volume of business continues to grow here for us, but half the challenge is presentation," he said. "There's a lot of advantages to having a bigger space. ... I just happen to stumble upon this, living in that area. I'm excited about the move, and I think staff is excited and even customers."

The Geistown building has recently been updated with a new concrete floor and metal roof, according to the website of CCN Real Estate, which brokered the $599,900 sale. A small portion of the building is leased to Salvatore's Pizza, which Romano looks forward to having as a neighbor.

"Sal's Pizza draws traffic there, so it was a good situation," Romano said.

The building was originally Gelles' Classic Lanes, where Romano said he bowled as a child in the 1950s.

"I've kept one of the lanes, and it will be used," he said. "We will have a promo — 'bowling for appliances.' "

Romano also owns a Dairy Queen in Westmont Borough and the Auntie Anne's Pretzels bakery and kiosk in The Johnstown Galleria, as well as a second Krisay's location at 600 Goucher St., Upper Yoder Township, which he said he will maintain at that location.

Former owner Guy Krisay, who has lived in Arizona since he retired, said he is happy for Romano.

"My idea when we got together was to pass this business off to someone who could take it to the next level," he said. "San was the guy to take a successful business and make it more successful."

Although Romano is moving out, he plans on keeping the Franklin Street building to preserve its history.

"If I can find someone to rent, I'd certainly do that," he said. "I don't want it to be torn down."

Through the years, Krisay's has kept the history of the building alive. Romano has a page from a book that describes the building's remarkable relocation across town during the 1889 Johnstown flood, based on a 1952 The Tribune-Democrat article.

In 1952, following the publication of a "Ripley's Believe it or Not!" column about the event, editor Doug Ripley sent a letter to then-Johnstown Mayor Walter E. Rose, who asked for verification, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

Ripley's letter provided information from Flora B. Wood, who was 11 years old and lived in half of the double house at the time of the flood.

Ripley's letter to Rose included Wood's account: "On Friday, May 31, 1889, when the flood waters from the broken South Fork Dam roared down upon the already inundated town of Johnstown, Pa., it swept our house away and headed it towards the Arch Bridge, where the debris was packing up and making a back-wash which pushed it still further until as the waters receded, it finally settled in what was called Kernville — or the South Side.

"Now comes the strange part — it was dropped directly on the cellar of a house being built from the same plans by the same contractor who built our house.

"He bought it; it was really only slightly damaged in one corner besides the plastering and repairing."

Wood's story was confirmed by Mrs. Harry Kantner, according to Ripley's letter. Kantner said that Wood was formerly Flora B. Slick. The William W. Slick family was living at 7 Walnut Street in 1889, according to the city directory of that year, said The Tribune-Democrat, quoting Ripley's letter.

As of 1952, John and Domenic Maganello owned the property. John operated a shoe repair shop in one of the added store-rooms, and his brother ran a barbershop in the other. They said they bought it in 1919 from the family of William R. Thomas, who had purchased it from the original owner in 1889.

Members of the Thomas family also confirmed the flood-borne house story, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

The Krisays purchased the house from the Maganellos, and it still stands. The building's appearance has changed over the years, but it's the same house the flood set down on May 31, 1889.