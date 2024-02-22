S🍩S doughnuts: Free Krispy Kreme sweetens day after nationwide cellphone outage

Anyone who was impacted by the telecommunication outage Thursday can pick up a free Krispy Kreme original glazed at participating locations nationwide from 5 to 7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme will give out free glazed doughnuts for any and all cell service troubles experienced Thursday.

The doughnut chain said they are giving customers at participating retail locations the ultimate SOS, offering one free OG doughnut after a nationwide telecommunications outage impacted tens of thousands of customers.

AT&T customers were reportedly impacted the most by the outage, but other wireless carriers like Verizon, Cricket Wireless and T-Mobile were affected, as well.

Customers also reported that they were seeing SOS messages at the top of their iPhones on Thursday, which means that devices aren't connected to a cellular network, USA TODAY reported.

“SOS?! While your service is down, we’re serving up! FREE Original Glazed® doughnut from 5-7pm today for anyone who’s struggled with service,” Krispy Kreme said on Instagram.

Here’s how to get one.

How do I get a free SOS doughnut from Krispy Kreme?

Doughnuts sold at a Krispy Kreme store in Chicago, Illinois pictured on May 5, 2021.

All you have to do to get a free original glazed doughnut from Krispy Kreme is visit any participating retail location between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Do I need to prove that I had cell service trouble to get the doughnut?

A company spokesperson told USA TODAY that you don't have to prove that you were affected by the outage to get the freebie.

When can I get a free SOS doughnut from Krispy Kreme?

Krispy Kreme’s promotional offer will only be available to customers from 5 to 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 22.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: S🍩S doughnuts: Krispy Kreme gives out free treats for cellphone outage