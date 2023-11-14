Krispy Kreme, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DNUT) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

There wouldn't be many who think Krispy Kreme, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DNUT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Hospitality industry in the United States is very similar. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Krispy Kreme Has Been Performing

Recent times haven't been great for Krispy Kreme as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to lift, which has kept the P/S from declining. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Krispy Kreme?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Krispy Kreme's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 9.6%. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 46% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 9.1% during the coming year according to the ten analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 18% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Krispy Kreme is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Krispy Kreme's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of Krispy Kreme's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

