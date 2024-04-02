Krispy Kreme introduces Total Solar Eclipse doughnuts: How to order while supplies last

The April 8 total solar eclipse is quickly approaching, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating accordingly.

The company announced Tuesday it is introducing an all-new Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut, available only for a limited time. The doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, adorned with silver sprinkles, piped with a buttercream made with Oreo pieces, and features a whole Oreo cookie in the center, according to Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut will be available Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8 in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website while supplies last, according to a news release. The doughnut will be available individually and as a specialty dozen featuring six Total Solar Eclipse doughnuts and six Original Glazed doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is introducing its all-new Total Solar Eclipse doughnut in celebration of the April 8 eclipse.

“Eclipses are rare and so is our out-of-this-world Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut. Even if you can’t be in the path of totality you can get in the path of these treats, which you will eat in totality," said Dake Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in the news release.

Bic Macs and glazed doughnuts: Krispy Kreme doughnuts coming to McDonald's locations nationwide by the end of 2026

Not the first space-themed doughnut at Krispy Kreme

According to the news release, this isn't the first time the company launched a new doughnut to celebrate a space-related event.

The company said it "eclipsed" its Original Glazed doughnut in chocolate glaze for the first time ever for the last total solar eclipse the U.S. experienced in 2017.

The company also served fresh Original Glazed doughnuts at the launch viewing site of NASA's Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969, according to the news release, and created the limited time Mars Doughnut to celebrate NASA's Perseverance Rover landing on the planet in 2021.

In 2022, Krispy Kreme celebrated NASA's Artemis I flight around the moon by creating the Artemis Moon Doughnut and acknowledged astronomers releasing the first-ever image of a supermassive black hole that resembled an Original Glazed Doughnut by giving the doughnut away for free, according to the company.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme Total Solar Eclipse doughnuts: Here's how to get them