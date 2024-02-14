Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.035

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) will pay a dividend of $0.035 on the 8th of May. This means the annual payment will be 1.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Krispy Kreme's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Even though Krispy Kreme is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 7.2%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Krispy Kreme Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The last annual payment of $0.14 was flat on the annual payment from2 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Krispy Kreme has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. Even though the company isn't making a profit, strong earnings growth could turn that around in the near future. All is not lost, but the future of the dividend definitely rests upon the company's ability to become profitable soon.

Krispy Kreme's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Krispy Kreme's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Krispy Kreme that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Krispy Kreme not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

