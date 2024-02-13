Krispy Kreme Sees Soaring Sugar Prices Among Inflation Pressures

(Bloomberg) -- Krispy Kreme Inc. said it’s expecting double-digit price increases in some of the ingredients for its doughnuts, highlighting the cost pressures facing US companies.

The company expects mid- to high-single digit inflation this year, Chief Financial Officer Jeremiah Ashukian said on a call Tuesday discussing its latest results. Price gains for commodities like sugar may exceed 20% while the increases for items such as cartons may be in the low double digits. California’s minimum wage increase may result in high single-digit or low double-digit labor inflation, Ashukian said.

The remarks highlight the persistence of some price pressures in the US economy. The consumer price index rose more than forecast across the board in January, likely delaying any interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The overall outlook for prices is a “mixed bag,” Ashukian said, as Krispy Kreme expects deflation from wheat and edible oils. He also noted that the company put on protection against price gains early last year for most of its commodities.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company’s shares fell as much as 10% earlier, the most since November, after reporting adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full year that missed analysts’ estimates.

