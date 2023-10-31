Krispy Kreme's stock gets downgraded as analyst says weight-loss drugs could hurt donut sales

Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Krispy Kreme stock was downgraded due to the growing popularity of GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

Patients taking GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro feel fuller faster and eat less food.

Krispy Kreme "will be stuck in a holding pattern... as the initial impact of GLP-1 use becomes more apparent," Truist said.

The growing popularity of GLP-1 weight loss drugs is poised to weigh down food stocks going forward, according to Truist Securities.

Krispy Kreme stock was downgraded to "Hold" from "Buy" at Truist Securities on Monday because investors have little clarity as how exactly the company's future sales will be impacted by GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

Truist also cut its price target to $13 from $20. Shares rose 0.4% to $12.91 on Monday.

GLP-1 drugs help patients feel fuller faster, so they eat less food and ultimately lose weight. And a recent Morgan Stanley survey of 300 patients taking GLP-1 drugs found that the food most cut out of diets was confectionary, baked goods and salty snacks.

According to Truist analyst Bill Chappell, packaged food stocks like Krispy Kreme "will be stuck in a holding pattern at best with strong potential for additional multiple contraction as the initial impact of GLP-1 use becomes more apparent."

Though Chappell acknowledged that he and his team of analysts "have NO IDEA what the impact of GLP-1s will be on the overall food consumption," it's that exact uncertainty that is set to weigh on investors. "That, in our opinion, is the problem," he said.

Truist pointed to past trends like the rise of the Atkins diet in the early 2000s and highlighted that investors shunned companies impacted by consumers avoiding carbs until the impact was clear in their financial results.

That's why perhaps the best thing that could happen to Krispy Kreme is to observe and report the sales impact they're seeing from GLP-1 drugs.

Story continues

"Ironically, it would be better for [Krispy Kreme] and other food stocks if GLP-1 usage was already impacting third-quarter results so investors could start to make forecasts of how it will impact the business in 2024 and 2025," Chappell said.

A double whammy for these food companies is that much of their growth over the past few years has been driven by price hikes, and that could be nearing an end just as investors start to worry about GLP-1 drugs.

That sets up the scenario where investors in food stocks might conflate potential revenue declines due to a lack of price hikes with the rise of GLP-1 drugs.

"We believe it will only feed into the GLP-1 narrative as pricing benefits recede and overall sales growth decelerates in the next few quarters," Chappell said.

Earlier this month, Mizuho downgraded Toast to Neutral from Buy and lowered its price target on the restaurant-tech company that provides point of sale systems to all types of food establishments, noting the risk of Americans eating less.

Read the original article on Business Insider