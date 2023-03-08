Kristen O'Neall Named Director of Client Services, Colling Media Ad Agency

PHOENIX, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a Phoenix-based Advertising Agency has announced Kristen O'Neall has been named Director of Client Services. The promotion is her fourth in two years.

In her new role as Director of Client Services, she oversees the company's client services team, working closely with the leadership team to develop strategic initiatives for exceptional customer service and improved advertising outcomes for agency partners. O'Neall continues to serve as Chair of the Culture Committee, playing a critical role in cultivating a positive work environment, and remains an active member of both the Hiring and Health and Wellness Committees.

"Colling Media is ecstatic to have Kristen lead one of the most important departments at our agency. Her passion for work, clients, and staff success is second to none. Kristen brings tremendous value and a wealth of experience to her staff and peers. We look forward to her continued contributions as we strive to exceed our clients' expectations and achieve our goals," said Chief Digital Officer, Jordan Schuster.

O'Neall joined the company in 2020 as an Account Coordinator, where she cultivated knowledge and skills in logistics and project management. Following in 2021, O'Neall was promoted to Account Manager, where she was given her own book of business and discovered a passion for building and fostering client relationships. As Account Manager, O'Neall created internal onboarding and training processes for new Colling Media employees.

In 2022, O'Neall became the first Account Coordinator Manager, where she managed the Account Coordinator team, and continued to manage her book of business. Six months later, O'Neall was promoted to Client Services Manager, overseeing and leading the client services department, including Account Managers and Account Coordinators.

Since then, O'Neall continues to prioritize the development of the client service internal processes, such as pairing team members' unique personality types with complementing clients, resulting in personalized customer service, and working to create a culture of growth and creating paths to promotion.

"I am incredibly excited to take on this new role and create a culture of excellence and innovation in our client service department. It's not about standing out from our competitors, but about helping our clients achieve their desired outcomes. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, we can ensure that our clients receive the best possible service and achieve the results they need to succeed," said O'Neall.

"We are thrilled to have Kristen step into this new role," added Brian Colling, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission of helping people succeed extends beyond our clients, and I'm excited and proud to see Kristen's amazing leadership growth. We can't wait to see the impact she will have on our clients and our team's success."

