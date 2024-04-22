Kroger, Albertsons amend asset sale agreement with C&S Wholesale

(Reuters) -Kroger and Albertsons Cos said on Monday that they have amended their definitive agreement with C&S Wholesale Grocers for the sale of assets in connection with their proposed merger.

The companies have updated their divestiture package to increase the total store count by 166 to include 579 stores that will be sold to and continue operating as they do today by the new owner, C&S.

Under the amended agreement, Kroger will also sell the Haggen banner to C&S.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Tasim Zahid)