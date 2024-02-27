Kroger, Albertsons merger in doubt as feds intervene. What that means for Aldi and Winn-Dixie

ALDI St Johns, 145 Harper Lane, St. Johns.

The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued to block the $25 billion deal between grocers Kroger and Albertsons, claiming it would eliminate competition in the grocery industry and lead to higher prices and job losses, according to a statement from the FTC. This merger — which would be the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history — raised questions about Aldi's purchase of Southeastern Grocers, including Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Másand Harveys stores, which was announced in August and is set to be finalized in the first half of 2024. Here's what we know about the Aldi merger and how it might be impacted by this FTC block:

How will the FTC block on Kroger and Albertsons impact the Aldi and Winn-Dixie merger?

An Aldi spokesperson said the company "remains on track for a successful completion of the acquisition in the first half of 2024."

Meredith Hurley, senior director of communications and community for Southeastern Grocers, said the companies will continue to operate as separate and independent until the merger is completed.

"Our focus remains on conducting business as usual to support our dedicated associates and provide our customers and communities with the high level of service, quality and value that our neighbors have come to expect from us," she said.

In a statement, an Aldi spokesperson said: "Together with Southeastern Grocers, we are planning for a seamless transition that will expand our ability to serve the Southeast with great products at the lowest prices and bring our employee-focused culture and market-leading wages and benefits to more markets."

Is Winn-Dixie going out of business?

No, but the company will be purchased from current owner Southeastern Grocers.

Aldi announced its intentions to purchase Southeastern Grocers stores, including Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarkets, in August. The deal is expected to close in the next few months.

Is Winn-Dixie changing its name?

No, Winn-Dixie stores that aren’t changing to an Aldi format will retain the name.

When will the sale take place?

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

How much is Winn-Dixie selling for?

The value of the deal has not yet been released.

How many Winn-Dixie stores will be affected by the sale?

The deal includes nearly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, Aldi said in a news release.

Will my Winn-Dixie become Aldi?

Some Winn-Dixie stores will be converted into the Aldi format. Those that do not will continue to operate as Winn-Dixie stores.

How are Aldi stores different from Winn-Dixie?

An average Aldi is about 22,000 square feet while Winn-Dixie stores average about 48,000 square feet.

How many people work for these companies?

Winn-Dixie has about 41,000 employees to Aldi’s approximately 25,000.

