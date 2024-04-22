Kroger, Albertsons plan to sell fewer stores in New Mexico as part of merger

Matthew Narvaiz, The Santa Fe New Mexican
Apr. 22—Kroger and Albertsons Cos. will sell 166 more stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers as part of their planned merger, but the total number in New Mexico will decrease as a result of the divestiture plan.

In September, the companies said they planned to sell 413 stores — 12 Albertsons in New Mexico — but in a Monday update said they plan to sell up to 579. The number in New Mexico, according to a Kroger news release, has decreased to just nine Albertsons-owned stores.

An Albertsons spokesperson declined to comment on the locations the company would sell off in New Mexico, but said the updated divestiture package was made in response to feedback from the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC, joined by state Attorney General Raúl Torrez, in February sued to block the $25 billion merger between the two companies.

C&S Wholesale Grocers owns the supermarket brands Grand Union and Piggly Wiggly, the latter of which had a presence in New Mexico decades ago.

In Santa Fe, Albertsons Cos.' subsidiary United Supermarkets owns two Albertsons Market locations and one Market Street store.

