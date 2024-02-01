Kroger breaks ground on new eastside Athens store. Here's when it's expected to open.

Kroger and City officials break ground on the site of the new Eastside Kroger on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. The new locations is planned to open in summer 2025.

Behind the hard hats, shovels and yellow vests, construction appeared to already be under way on Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming eastside Athens Kroger marketplace.

The grocery store and fuel center, which will replace the existing Kroger at 2301 College Station Rd., has been in the works since 2016 and is expected to open in summer 2025.

The new 116,274-square-foot store will be located at 2040 College Station Rd. in the space where a long-gone Kmart once stood. In addition to the fuel center and Kroger's usual bakery, deli and produce departments, the new Kroger will include a Starbucks coffee, Murray's Cheese shop, a culinary kiosk, pharmacy with drive-thru service, grocery pickup, apparel and kitchen place.

Among the guest speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony were Kroger Division President Victor Smith, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Tammie Young-Ennaemba and Athens-Clarke County District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers.

Myers, who has shopped with her family at the College Station Kroger since the early 1980s, compared the old Kmart parking lot to a scene from the dystopian action film "Mad Max."

"This is gigantic for the eastside," said Myers. "This neighborhood nourishes the University of Georgia and residents of Athens. There's a lot of talk these days about how people are isolated, but grocery stores are places that keep communities connected.

"I'm so thankful to Kroger for their contribution to the neighborhood, and for your values as a corporate entity as well."

The College Station Kroger originally opened in 1983. Kmart, which was located at 2000 Barnett Shoals Rd., followed in 1987 and permanently closed in 2012.

Kroger currently operates three other Athens area locations at 191 Alps Rd., 700 US-29 and 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy.

