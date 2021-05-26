U.S. markets closed

Kroger Cincinnati, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW Local 75

·3 min read
Ratified agreement brings $159 million in wage increases

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger's (NYSE: KR) Cincinnati-Dayton division and United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 75 members in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana ratified a new labor agreement today.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)
The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)

"Kroger has invested more than $800 million in permanent wage increases in the last three years and is committed to continuing to invest significantly in our associates' pay in 2021," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career. A key driver for Kroger is talent development, and we are committed to investing in our associates."

The Cincinnati-Dayton division is investing $159 million in wages across the five-year agreement.

  • For example, depending on classification and date of hire, pay will increase by $4.78 per hour during the contract term.

  • By the end of this contract cycle, the average hourly wage for an associate in the Cincinnati-Dayton division will be nearly $20 per hour not including comprehensive benefits like healthcare and pension.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement that supports our associates and our company. This new contract provides significant pay increases, affordable healthcare, and continued investments in our associates' pension fund," said Scott Hays, president of Kroger's Cincinnati-Dayton division. "This agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees. I want to thank our associates for supporting it and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day."

"After a year of uncertainty and sacrifice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UFCW Local 75 is pleased to have a five-year agreement with Kroger that establishes security and stability for our members, increases wages, improved contract language and maintains affordable healthcare," said Kevin Garvey, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 75. "Our member bargaining committee strived to negotiate a labor agreement that provides a voice for our members on the job. This agreement provides that for 20,000 members in our communities."

The Local 75 contract covers associates working at 104 stores in Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana.

About the Cincinnati-Dayton Kroger Division
The Kroger Family of Companies has been serving communities across the U.S. for more than 135 years. Kroger's Cincinnati-Dayton division operates food stores, pharmacies, fuel centers, warehouses and offices in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Eastern Indiana, and Greater Dayton. We are dedicated to Our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit while creating a world with Zero Hunger | Zero Waste.

About United Food and Commercial Workers Local 75
UFCW Local 75 is a union of 32,000 working people united to improve our industries and our communities. Members of Local 75 work in supermarkets, drug stores, food processing and packing plants, and health care facilities in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. We are part of UFCW International Union, 1.3 million members standing together to improve the lives and livelihoods of workers, families, and communities.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-cincinnati-dayton-and-northern-kentucky-associates-ratify-new-contract-with-ufcw-local-75-301300377.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

