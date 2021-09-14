Kroger and Instacart promise grocery deliveries in as little as 30 minutes

Kroger is betting big on internet grocery delivery services, and it's tapping Instacart for help. The two have launched a Kroger Delivery Now service they claim offers a no-compromise approach. You can have a full selection of groceries and other essentials delivered from Kroger's various chains (including Ralphs and Fred Meyer) in as little as 30 minutes — the first time that kind of speed has been available nationwide, Instacart claimed.

The service is available both through the Kroger website as well as a new Convenience Hub on Instacart's Marketplace. The section "streamlines" shopping for convenience items in most major US cities with 24/7 shopping. Instacart Express members can get free high-priority delivery through the hub (sometimes as quickly as 30 minutes) for orders worth at least $10.

The team-up might not thrill you if you prefer other store-independent delivery services like Uber. It also won't help much if you don't shop at Kroger-affiliated locations — Walmart's Instacart-based delivery isn't that fast, at least not on a national level. The move makes sense for both companies, however. This gives Kroger an advantage over Walmart and other chains, while Instacart forms a close bond with a major chain that others might not match.