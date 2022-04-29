U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

Kroger Health Reduces Barriers to COVID-19 Treatment Options Nationwide

·3 min read
In this article:
  • KR
    Watchlist

Retailer uses store pharmacies, Clinics, and Telehealth to increase access to care

CINCINNATI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. Family of Companies (NYSE: KR), urges Americans to remain diligent in seeking proper testing and care for COVID-19. In addition to administering 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date, the company is supporting the Biden-Harris Administration's "Test to Treat" initiative for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at its 225 The Little Clinic locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and Virginia. Following a positive test, and if otherwise clinically appropriate, at The Little Clinic, patients will receive their antiviral prescription which may be filled at a Kroger Family pharmacy. Patients may schedule an appointment at https://www.kroger.com/health/clinic and select, "COVID Viral Test (Test Active Infection)" as the reason for their appointment.

Kroger Health (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.)
Kroger Health (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.)

"Test to Treat" is also available across all 50 U.S. states via telehealth services provided by The Little Clinic for those patients with transportation or other access barriers. Patients exhibiting symptoms or concerned with exposure to the COVID-19 virus may use any of the 13 FDA-authorized at-home tests available to participate in an observed self-test with a medical professional. Following a positive test, and if otherwise clinically appropriate, The Little Clinic will provide an antiviral prescription or if negative the patient will be provided an appropriate treatment plan according to diagnosis. Patients may schedule a telehealth appointment by visiting https://kroger.com/health/pharmacy/covid-19-treatment and selecting "COVID Virtual Visit" from the scheduler. The patient must acquire one of the 13 available home test kits in advance of their appointment with most test kits available for online order and delivery.

COVID-19 therapeutics are available at all Kroger Family of Pharmacies, and Kroger Health encourages people to take advantage of these treatments as they may reduce the severity of symptoms and risk of death from infection.

Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger's Chief Medical Officer explains, "We understand Americans are tired of this virus and its impact on our lives. We are all eager to move forward. However, we owe it to our families, friends, and communities to get tested if symptomatic and seek treatment when appropriate. As always, receiving the manufacturer-recommended doses required for full vaccination and booster doses recommended by age and condition remain our most effective tools in controlling the spread of the disease."

The U.S. COVID-19 Therapeutic Locator updates regularly when locations have product on site:
https://covid-19-therapeutics-locator-dhhs.hub.arcgis.com/

About Kroger Health:
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis.

About The Kroger Co.
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-health-reduces-barriers-to-covid-19-treatment-options-nationwide-301536067.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

