U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.70
    +2.63 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.60
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7700
    -0.2050 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,740.07
    -666.25 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.75
    -73.04 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Kroger and Kitchen United Open Houston Location

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KR
    Watchlist

The Heights destination to offer meals from 10+ local and national eateries

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Kitchen United MIX announced today the opening of a kitchen center in Houston, Texas, located in The Heights neighborhood. Customers can order freshly prepared, on-demand restaurant meals from any or all participating restaurants to satisfy even the pickiest eaters.

Kroger and Kitchen United Open Houston Location in The Heights.
Kroger and Kitchen United Open Houston Location in The Heights.

"Our customers know they can count on Kroger as a destination for the freshest meal solutions," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising. "The Kitchen United collaboration provides another simple, on-demand meal option within our stores. It is one more example of how Kroger is fulfilling our commitment to anything, anywhere, anytime."

Located in the Kroger at 1035 N. Shepherd Drive, the destination is the second collaborative space between the two companies, following the opening of the kitchen center in a Westwood, Calif. Ralphs store, which opened in January.

"We are thrilled and proud to be the first Kroger location in Texas to launch this exciting and innovative partnership," said Laura Gump, president of Kroger Houston. "'What's for Dinner?' is a question that's always on the minds of our customers and being able to offer a fresh and tasty selection, paired with friendly service, is the experience we strive to provide each day. This partnership emphasizes how we continue to advance our Fresh for Everyone strategy."

The kitchen center enables customers to place an order digitally using Kitchen United's proprietary MIX platform via web, mobile, or an in-person ordering kiosk. Customers can then pick up their meal onsite or have it delivered. Restaurant staff will prepare the orders and delivery service fees will be determined by third-party providers.

"Kitchen United MIX is proud to introduce our multi-restaurant ordering platform to more shoppers through our newest grocery installation with Kroger," said Kitchen United Chief Executive Officer Michael Montagano. "We recently launched our first 'store within a store' at a Ralphs in Los Angeles, and it's been incredibly popular. Kitchen United MIX is revolutionizing the way people order takeout, and we're thrilled to provide this one-of-a-kind experience to Kroger shoppers in The Heights neighborhood of Houston. By partnering with Kroger, we now offer Houstonians a variety of delicious meals for delivery as well as for pick up as they shop."

This Kitchen United MIX location offers customer favorites from more than 10 independently operated local and national restaurant brands, including Burns Original BBQ, The Rustic, Fuddruckers, Buca di Beppo, Dog Haus, and Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.

"We are proud of our new innovative partnership with Kroger and Kitchen United Mix, enabling customers to build their own freshly prepared on-demand meals," commented Nicholas Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Fuddruckers. "At Fuddruckers, we are continually pursuing new opportunities to meet the needs of customers to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers® any way they choose. This exciting new platform both expands the reach of great restaurant offerings and the logistical convenience of grocery stores to further meet the needs of our guests."

The location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well as Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more about Kitchen United MIX, visit KitchenUnited.com.

To download Kroger and Kitchen United Mix photography, visit here.

About Kroger Houston
The Kroger Houston Division operates more than 100 stores in SE Texas and Louisiana and employs more than 18,000 associates. Last year, Kroger Houston donated $1.9M to local non-profit organizations and schools and donated 2.6M pounds of food to local food banks through its #ZeroHungerZeroWaste initiative.

About Kitchen United MIX
Founded in 2017, Kitchen United is a leading provider of restaurant hub technology, streamlined logistics and turn-key commercial kitchen space that empowers foodservice operators to tap into the growing off-premise business opportunity and offers consumers a first-of-its-kind to-go experience. The company offers a value-driven, low-risk way for emerging and established restaurant brands to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas. For additional information, please visit: http://www.kitchenunited.com.

About Fuddruckers
Making the world happy, one great burger at a time. Fuddruckers has been serving the World's Greatest Hamburgers® since 1980. The Fuddruckers mission is to inspire guests to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers and experience by delivering uncompromising quality and in-your-face freshness. As a national restaurant company, Fuddruckers is proud to be the only 100 percent African American owned hamburger franchises in the U.S. with more than 92 restaurants across the country. Today, Fuddruckers is still the only gourmet hamburger experience that is totally customizable, allowing you to have the power to "create your crave." To learn more, visit https://www.fuddruckers.com/ LinkedIn: Fuddruckers / Facebook: Fuddruckers / Twitter: @Fuddruckers / Instagram: @Fuddruckers / TIKTOK: @Worldsgreatesthamburgers

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)
The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-and-kitchen-united-open-houston-location-301486636.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork

    An activist investor is trying to make McDonald's change the way it buys pork for its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties. Investor Carl Icahn has nominated two new candidates for McDonald's board of directors, the fast food chain confirmed Sunday. The issue Icahn wants to change is that some of McDonald's pork suppliers confine pregnant pigs in small crates.

  • PizzaPapalis' Greektown location will not reopen

    Contents of the beloved pizzeria will be sold in an online auction starting Monday.

  • Sweden’s Hot Economy Sparks Riksbank Split Over Stimulus Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPressure is piling up on Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves to

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives No

  • BlackRock Sees Record Credit ETF Trading as ECB Saps Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest provider of exchange-traded funds is bracing for a record year of trading in its flagship European credit fund as uncertainty about the timing and severity of central bank tightening pushes investors into more liquid instruments.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit A

  • AutoNation Cuts a Pre-Pandemic Tradition Loved by Car Shoppers

    AutoNation will not be discounting new vehicles as the nation's largest car-dealer chain contends with production challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's top executive said. "We will not return to the excessively high inventory levels that depressed new vehicle margins for both the dealers and the (Original Equipment Managers) OEMs," he said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None

  • European stocks and U.S. equity futures slide as Kremlin says U.S-Russia summit not a done deal

    Optimism returned for Monday, with U.S. futures also gaining as investors welcomed news of a potential meeting this week between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Workplace Technology We’d Like to See

    Journal readers and workplace experts imagine tech products and innovations that would make their work easier and more productive.

  • Oil Rises as Market Giants Bullish and Ukraine Tensions Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as leading market participants said they expect global demand to continue its powerful recovery from the pandemic and tensions mounted over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP Candidat

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks, Private Sector PMIs, and Russia in Focus

    While economic data and central banks will influence in the week, news updates on Russia will remain the key driver in the week ahead.

  • The Gold Rush Is On. It’s Not Too Late to Get In.

    Gold is often thought of as a hedge against inflation, but it’s really protection against chaos—and the deepening Russia-Ukraine crisis certainly counts as chaos.

  • Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and European stocks slumped as the standoff over Ukraine appeared to worsen. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateTrump

  • Slow-Motion Central Bankers Put Their Maestro Status on the Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineThe world’s most powerful central bankers sound like they’r

  • Why More Bosses Should Say ‘Yes’ When Employees Ask for Special Deals

    JOURNAL REPORTS: LEADERSHIP Since the pandemic began, more employees want to be exceptions to the rule. They want personalized arrangements that differ from the ones their co-workers have—from remote work to a tailored schedule to a reworked job that is better aligned with their interests and goals.

  • Oz Minerals CEO Cole Sees Another 'Exciting Year'

    Oz Minerals Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cole discusses the company's financial results, outlook and strategy. OZ Minerals reported a full-year net income of A$530.7 million, compared to the average analyst estimate of A$553.7 million. Cole speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Bitcoin Stabilizes After Dipping to 2-Week Low of $37K

    In contrast, metaverse and gaming-related tokens are mostly higher on the day.

  • JPMorgan Now Expects Nine Straight Fed Rate Increases Until March 2023

    Bank's economists warn of "a feedback loop taking hold between strong growth, cost pressures, and private sector behavior."

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.