Kroger Named to Computerworld's 2023 Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT

·2 min read

CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it has been named to Foundry's Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT. This year's recognition marks the fifth consecutive time that Kroger's technology and digital team has been recognized by Computerworld for having an innovative, industry-leading workplace culture. Kroger ranks #43 among large companies on the 2023 list.

"Our technology and digital teams empower Kroger to serve as America's grocer, bringing a seamless experience to our customers and our associates," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's senior vice president & chief information officer. "This win supports our long-term strategy to invest in our associates and focus on making workplace culture a priority."

The 100 Best Places to Work in IT is an annual ranking compiled by Computerworld that lists the top work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

Kroger's technology and digital team culture focuses on developing and growing a passionate team that drives the company's seamless ecosystem. Any individual looking for a career within the technology and digital space – or within the Kroger Family of Companies – can explore opportunities on jobs.kroger.com.

"Adapting to a 'new normal' has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year's winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT's ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs," said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "Importantly, this year's award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion."

The complete Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT list can be downloaded here.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

 

