Are Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods open on Thanksgiving 2023? See grocery store holiday hours

Do you need to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store to pick up something for your Thanksgiving gathering?

You're in luck this year, as some grocery stores will be open on Thursday, Nov. 23, albeit with limited hours, for any last-minute Thanksgiving needs.

Several grocery stores, including popular chains such as Kroger, Albertsons, and Stop & Shop, have announced that they will reduce their holiday operating hours to allow their employees to enjoy quality time with their loved ones. Others, like Publix and Trader Joe's, will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Here's everything you need to know about which grocery stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.

Thanksgiving 2023: Are banks and post offices open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday? Here's what to know

Where is Thanksgiving most expensive? Residents in these US cities expect to pay more

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

All Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

All stores in the Kroger family of companies will be open, however most will close in the early evening.

The Kroger family of stores includes: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug.

It is best to check with your local store for more specific information about their holiday hours.

Is Whole Foods open on Thanksgiving?

According to the company, many of its stores are open with modified hours on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store's hours here.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

No, all Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Are Costco and Sam's Club open on Thanksgiving?

Both Costco and Sam's Club will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?

All Publix stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Food Lion open on Thanksgiving?

Most stores will be closing at 3 p.m., however a few select stores in Virginia (Lynchburg, Blacksburg and Charlottesville) will close at 4 p.m., the company told USA TODAY.

Story continues

Is Trader Joe's open on Thanksgiving?

All stores will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the company's website.

Is Aldi open on Thanksgiving?

No, Aldi stores will be closed on Nov. 23 this year.

Want to save money for Thanksgiving? Here are some ideas for a cheaper holiday dinner

Is Winn-Dixie open on Thanksgiving?

No, Winn-Dixie stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Lidl open on Thanksgiving?

All Lidl stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Are pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Most CVS stores will be open regular hours, however some stores may be closed or have limited hours, the company told USA TODAY.

Walgreens announced Nov. 16 that for the first time in company history, most of its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving. According to the company, 24-hour locations will remain open.

It is always best to check your local store's hours before going. You can find your local CVS here and Walgreens here.

Other grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

All grocery stores below will be operating under adjusted hours unless noted otherwise. It is always best to check with your local store and pharmacy hours before visiting.

Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Safeway: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Albertsons: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Jewel-Osco: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

ACME: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Shaw's: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Vons: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Tom Thumb: Pharmacy may be closed or have adjusted hours

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wegman's: Stores will close at 4 p.m.

Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 3 p.m.; Pharmacies will be closed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grocery stores open or closed on Thanksgiving? Kroger, Publix, Aldi