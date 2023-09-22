The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR), one of the largest supermarket chains in the United States, has recently released its second-quarter results for 2023. Despite facing challenges in the current economic environment, the company has shown resilience by achieving earnings growth and generating strong free cash flow.

Long-term Growth View and Short-term Expectations

In his statement, Gary Millerchip, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s Chief Financial Officer, highlighted the company's long-term growth algorithm view. The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) believes that the food-at-home sector will continue to grow at a rate of 2% to 3% per year over the long term. The company expects to achieve top-line growth between 2% and 4% and deliver earnings growth of 3% to 5%. The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) plans to achieve this growth by expanding its market share and improving its profit margins through various strategies discussed during investor days.

In the short term, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) expects to see some tailwinds in its gross margin rate. These tailwinds are attributed to factors such as supply chain improvements and benefits from the company's own brand products. The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will also closely manage costs in response to the lower headline growth rate in the current operating environment.

Value Creation Model and Digital Business Growth

The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s ability to achieve earnings growth and generate strong free cash flow is a testament to the company's value creation model. Despite industry-wide disinflation impacting food-at-home sales, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s management team has effectively managed the effects of this trend on the business. The company has achieved EPS growth and improved underlying operating results through strong gross margin management and tight cost controls.

One of the key drivers of The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s sales growth in the second quarter was its digital business, which grew by 12%. The company's unique combination of assets, including stores and fulfillment centers, has enabled growth in both pickup and delivery channels. The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s focus on supply chain efficiency has also contributed to improved margins. The company has achieved operational efficiencies through improved transport capacity utilization and increased productivity in its warehouses and network.

Addressing Challenges and Financial Results

While The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has faced challenges such as rising theft and organized retail crime, the company is implementing initiatives to mitigate the financial impact. The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) is increasing security measures and adopting new technology solutions to address these challenges.

The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s strong free cash flow generation is evident in its financial results. At the end of the second quarter, the company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was at a record level of 1.31, well below its target range of 2.3 to 2.5. The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s disciplined approach to capital deployment prioritizes high-return opportunities that support its growth strategy and total shareholder return model.

Future Outlook and Opioid Settlement

Looking ahead, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) acknowledges the challenges presented by the current economic environment. The company expects identical sales without fuel to be at the low end of its full-year guidance range of 1% to 2%. However, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) remains confident in its ability to navigate these challenges through effective cost management and the growth of alternative profit businesses.

In addition to its financial performance, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has recently announced a nationwide opioid settlement framework. The company has agreed to pay up to approximately $1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits and claims. This settlement, while impacting the company's financial results, reflects The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s commitment to resolving these claims and shows the companys focus is shifting.

Partnership with Performance Kitchen

In an effort to increase margins and engage more deeply with higher income households, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has announced an exciting partnership between its healthcare wing and Performance Kitchen, a company that specializes in creating healthy and convenient meals. This collaboration aims to provide customers with even more options for nutritious and convenient food choices.

Consumer Demand for Healthier Alternatives

The partnership between The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Health and Performance Kitchen comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking healthier alternatives and convenient meal solutions. With busy schedules and a growing focus on personal wellness, many individuals are looking for ways to incorporate nutritious meals into their daily routines without sacrificing taste or convenience.

Performance Kitchen's Offerings

Performance Kitchen is known for its chef-crafted meals that are made with high-quality ingredients and designed to meet various dietary needs. Their meals are free from artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors, and they offer a wide range of options, including gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based meals.

Expanding Health and Wellness Offerings

By partnering with Performance Kitchen, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Health is expanding its offerings in the health and wellness space. This collaboration will allow customers to access a wider selection of healthy and convenient meal options, making it easier for them to make nutritious choices.

Commitment to Community Well-being

The healthcare wing of The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has been making significant strides in recent years to support customers' overall well-being. Through initiatives like the Feed Your Future program, which provides continuing education benefits to associates, and the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan, which aims to donate meals to those in need, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) is demonstrating its commitment to improving the communities it serves.

Aligning with Company's Mission

This partnership with Performance Kitchen aligns with The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s mission to provide customers with a full, fresh, and friendly experience. By offering a variety of healthy meal options, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) is empowering customers to make informed choices about their nutrition and supporting their overall health and wellness goals.

Strategic Move for Both Companies

As the demand for convenient and healthy meal options continues to grow, this partnership between The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Health and Performance Kitchen is a strategic move that will benefit both companies and their customers. It will provide The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) shoppers with more options for nutritious meals, while also expanding the reach of Performance Kitchen's products.

Conclusion

Overall, this collaboration highlights The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and supporting their health and wellness journeys. By partnering with Performance Kitchen, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Health is taking another step towards providing customers with convenient and nutritious meal solutions that align with their dietary preferences and goals.

Overall, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)'s second-quarter results demonstrate its resilience and ability to generate earnings growth and strong free cash flow. The company's focus on improving margins, investing in its supply chain, and diversifying its income streams has positioned it well for long-term success. Despite the evolving market landscape, The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) remains committed to delivering attractive and sustainable total shareholder returns.

