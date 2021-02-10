U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Kroll Law Motions for TRO in Robinhood Litigation

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific) in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips, Central District of California, there will be a hearing on Robinhood customer Levi Cobos's motion for a Temporary Restraining Order ("TRO") against ROBINHOOD FINANCIAL LLC; ROBINHOOD SECURITIES, LLC; and ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC., (collectively "Robinhood") in the class action lawsuit entitled Levi Cobos v. Robinhood, etc. et al., US. District Court Case number 21-CV-00843. The motion for TRO seeks to restrain and enjoin Robinhood from suspending the "buy" feature/button on its "app," and to restore full functionality to its app.

Allowing any stock brokerage firm to suddenly, and without advance warning, suspend one-side of all transactions in a stock disrupts the natural order of supply and demand within. But, on January 28, 2021, Defendants, ROBINHOOD FINANCIAL LLC; ROBINHOOD SECURITIES, LLC; and ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC., (collectively hereinafter "Robinhood.") did just that: they disabled the "buy" feature on their "app" – an unprecedented action - stranding its retail customers and subjecting them to increased risks and losses. That is what is alleged in court papers filed in Cobos v. Robinhood.

"This is not a case about a broker-dealer who limits or declines orders; it's about not accepting them at all," said Jerry Kroll, an attorney for Cobos.

The Cobos lawsuit alleges that "Robinhood continues to engage in the same conduct, unabated, costing Plaintiff and those similarly situated to suffer loss and damage as a result. This type of unnatural market manipulation continues to occur unabated and expanded, by all current public reports and accounts of Robinhood's activities. The request for a TRO reflects the urgency and irreparable harm from this unprecedented action that unbalances an already volatile stock market."

Contact: Gerald (Jerry) Kroll, Esq., (Tel: 310.598.1255, email: gkroll@kroll.lawyer) and Joseph Kar, Esq. (Tel: 818.501.6930, email: jkar@civillegal.com)

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroll-law-motions-for-tro-in-robinhood-litigation-301225742.html

SOURCE Kroll Law

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy On Guidance For $15 Billion In Covid Vaccine Sales?

    Pfizer stock took a hit in early February on a disappointing fourth-quarter report, though the company called for $15 billion in full-year Covid vaccine sales. So, is Pfizer stock a buy now?

  • Reddit forums turn to cannabis sector as stocks hit new highs

    Shares in cannabis companies surged onWednesday, extending a months-long rally due to bets ondecriminalization under the Biden administration, as the Reddittrading community behind a recent trading frenzy promoted thestocks. One post on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum linked to thepast month's surges in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainmentand others, told users that shares of producers TilrayInc and Aphria Inc have more room to rise. Tilray, being taken over by Aphria in a complicated reversemerger, has gained more than 400% in value since the deal wasannounced in December.

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • Is the stock market due for a correction in 2021? Here’s what some experts think

    A pullback for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index on Tuesday halted the longest win streak for stocks in months but a major concern for investors remains: is there a major correction looming ahead?

  • Ark's Cathie Wood explains how bitcoin could increase by $400,000

    Cathie Wood and Ark Invest see bitcoin adoption by companies as a cash alternative on the balance sheet as sending btc higher by $40,000.

  • GM Beats Earnings Views, Guides High But Warns On Chip Shortage

    General Motors topped Q4 estimates and gave strong 2021 guidance, but said the global chip shortage will hit profits.

  • Poorer countries copied America’s money-printing spree—and are paying the price

    The Federal Reserve and other powerful central banks have viewed a curiously long bout of low inflation as proof that stimulating the economy through unconventional money-printing measures can ease the pain of downturns. As the pandemic spread, a slew of central banks from India to Turkey to South Africa for the first time delved head-long into their own unconventional monetary policy, so-called “quantitative easing”, buying up government debt and corporate bonds to stabilize their currencies and boost their recoveries. Prioritizing economic support over inflation risk seemed like the right move: Many emerging market central banks initially offset the impact of fleeing foreign investors and rising borrowing costs, while helping to lift their stock prices.

  • Here are analysts’ favorite marijuana stocks, which they expect to rise as much as 82% in the next year

    Marijuana stocks have surged this year as investors anticipate wider acceptance of legal distribution of recreational products in the U.S. Your best way to ride this wave may be through exchange traded funds. Recent coverage includes efforts by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to introduce legislation for the federal legalization of marijuana and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s drive toward legalization in his state.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Let’s talk about growth. With corona receding, politics growing less exciting, and a new year ahead, investors are getting optimistic – and that means there’s a hunt for stocks that will bring in strong returns. In other words, growth stocks. In a recent interview, Jan Hatzius, chief economist at investment giant Goldman Sachs, said that he sees GDP growth in 2Q21 hitting as high as 10%. In an environment like that, most stocks are going to show a growth trend. Now, we all know that past performance won’t guarantee future results. Still, the best place to start looking for tomorrow’s high-growth stocks is among yesterday’s winners. Bearing this in mind, we set out to find stocks flagged as exciting growth plays by Wall Street. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on three analyst-backed names that have already notched impressive gains and boast solid growth narratives for the long-term. Kaleyra (KLR) We will start with Kaleyra, a cloud computing company offering communications solutions. The company’s SaaS platform supports SMS, voice calls, and chatbots – a product with obvious applications and value in today’s office climate, with the strong push to telecommuting and remote work. Kaleyra boasts over 3,500 customers, who make 3 billion voice calls and sent 27 billion text messages in 2019 (the last year with full numbers available). Over the past 6 months, KLR shares have shown tremendous growth, appreciating 155%. Kaleyra’s revenues have grown along with the share value. The company’s 3Q20 results hit $38.3 million, the best since KLR went public. While Kaleyra still runs a net earnings loss each quarter, the Q3 EPS was the lowest such loss in the past four quarters. Maxim analyst Allen Klee is bullish on KLR, seeing recent growth and product offerings as indicative of future performance. “Over the past few years, Kaleyra has posted double-digit revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA. We forecast revenue growth of 9%, 22%, and 28% for 2020-2022. We project adjusted EBITDA declines in 2020 to reflect public company costs and COVID-19, but growth at over twice the rate of revenue for the following two years. We expect benefits from operating leverage, low-cost tech employees, cost volume discounts as the company expands, and margin improvement from new offerings and geographies. Over the longer term, we believe the company can grow revenue close to 30% with even faster bottom line growth," Klee opined. With such growth, it’s no wonder Klee takes a bullish stance on KLR. To kick off his coverage, the analyst published a Buy rating and set a $22 price target. This figure implies a 45% for the coming year. (To watch Klee’s track record, click here) Overall, based on the 3 Buy ratings vs no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, Wall Street analysts agree that this ‘Strong Buy’ is a solid bet. It also doesn’t hurt that its $19 average price target implies ~26% upside potential. (See KLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Next up, Vista Outdoor, is a venerable company that saw its niche gain attractiveness in recent times. Vista is a sporting goods company, with 40 brands in two main divisions: outdoor products and shooting sports. Vista’s brands include well-known names as Bushnell Golf, CamelBak, and Remington. The company has found a burst of success in the ‘corona year’ as people have turned more and more to outdoor activities that can be practiced solo or in small groups – expanding the customer base. VSTO shares are up as a result, by 214% in the last 12 months. Vista’s earnings reflect the increase in consumer interest in outdoor sports. The company’s EPS grew in 2020, turning from a net loss to a $1.34 per share profit in the fiscal Q2 report (released in November). The fiscal Q3 report, released earlier this month, showed lower earnings, at $1.31 per share, but was still considered solid by the company, as it covered winter months when the company normally sees a revenue decline. Both quarters showed strong year-over-year EPS gains. Covering Vista for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Eric Wold sees several avenues for continued growth by Vista. He is impressed by the growth in firearm and ammunition sales, and by the price increase for products in both the outdoor goods and the shooting sports divisions. “Given our expectation that the increased industry participation numbers for both outdoor products and shooting sports during the pandemic will represent an incremental tailwind for VSTO in the coming years beyond the impressive production visibility that has been created by depleted channel inventory levels, we continue to see an attractive set-up for baseline growth,” Wold commented. Overall, Wold is bullish on the stock and rates it a Buy, with a $41 price target. This figure indicates room for 27% upside in the coming year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here) Vista is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That rating is based on 9 recent reviews, all to Buy. VSTO shares have an average price target of $36.78, which gives an upside of 14% from the trading price of $32.15. (See VSTO stock analysis on TipRanks) Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) You might not think about the ubiquitous cargo container, but these deceptively simple metal boxes have changed the face of bulk transport since their breakout proliferation in the 1960s. These containers make it easy to organize, load, ship, and track vast amounts of cargo, and are especially valuable for their ease of switching; containers can be quickly loaded on or switched between ships, trains, and trucks. Textainer is a billion-dollar company that buys, owns, and leases shipping containers for the cargo industry. The company has over 250 customers, and boasts a fleet of 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Textainer is also a major reseller of used containers, and operates from 500 depots around the world. Even during the corona pandemic, when international trading routes and patterns were badly disrupted, and the quarterly revenues were down year-over-year, Textainer saw share gains. The company’s stock soared 110% over the past 12 months. The bulk of these gains have come in the past six months, as economies – and trading patterns – have begun to reopen. Looking at Textainer for B. Riley, analyst Daniel Day is deeply impressed. He sees this company as the lowest priced among its peer group, with a strong market share in a competitive industry. Day rates TGH a Buy, and his $31 price target suggests it has room for 57% growth ahead of it. In support of this bullish stance, Day writes, in part, “We believe that TGH is an underfollowed, misunderstood name that is ideal for the portfolio of a deep value investor looking for cash flow–generative names trading at a steep discount to intrinsic value. With new container prices at multiyear highs amid a resurgence in container shipping, we expect upcoming earnings results to be positive catalyst events for TGH…” Some stocks fly under the radar, and TGH is one of those. Day's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See TGH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On AMD, Alibaba And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said AMD CEO Lisa Su is the toughest person in the business. He would buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). The construction business is a very hard business, but if you had to navigate it, it would be Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J), said Cramer. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is terrific, said Cramer. It had a big run, but there is plenty of business for the company. Cramer prefers Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL), Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) over Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK). Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) got through its problems with the government and now it is free to make money, said Cramer. He wants the stock to come down a bit before he pulls the trigger. Cramer would hold onto Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) because it had an extraordinary quarter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaScott Nations Crude Oil Futures Trade'Halftime Report' Picks For February 8: AMD, Yum China And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon

    Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next Warren Buffett after earning stellar returns of 43% from a hobby picked up just last year: buying stocks. Kwon pestered his mother to open a retail trading account last April with savings of 25 million won ($22,400) as seed money, just as the benchmark KOSPI index began recovering from its biggest dip in a decade. "My role model is Warren Buffett," he added, in a reference to the U.S. billionaire investor.

  • Why can’t I transfer my final salary pension?

    When John Salton wanted to transfer out of his final salary defined benefit (DB) pension worth £600,000 to retire early, travel more and take on new hobbies, he thought he would make a good candidate. Salton, 55, has three pension pots and owns two properties with his wife, who also has her own pension. “I’m pretty disappointed,” Salton said.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Prepares To Go Public This Year At $50B Valuation: Report

    Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Rivian Automotive Inc may go public as early as September, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. What Happened: The Michigan-based automaker — also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) — could achieve a valuation of nearly $50 billion or more, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The IPO timing is not certain and the listing could occur in late 2021 or even 2022, according to Bloomberg’s sources. The automaker has reportedly been in negotiations with banks about its IPO plans. Why It Matters: The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival is valued at $27.6 billion, as of its latest funding round in January, noted Bloomberg. Amazon has an agreement with Rivian for the delivery of 100,000 electric delivery vans as it strives to be carbon neutral by 2040. EV makers have gone public of late through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies. Fuel-Cell truck startup Hyzon Motors announced a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB) on Tuesday. Last year, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) merged with VectoIQ, a SPAC that raised more than 0 million. California-based Lucid Motors is speculated to be pondering a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV). Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO refused comments on the possible merger last week. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy: Richard Truesdell via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaReddit User Who Leaked Tesla's Bitcoin Investment News Was Just HighThis Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; BTIG Says ‘Buy’

    How important are dividends to a stock investor’s profits? Speaking before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on October 15, 2007, investing guru John Bogle laid out the case: “Over the past 81 years… reinvested dividend income accounted for approximately 95 percent of the compound long-term return earned by the companies in the S&P 500. These stunning figures would seem to demand that mutual funds highlight the importance of dividend income.” So in other words, dividends are pretty important! Of course, right now the average stock on the S&P 500 is only paying about a 2% dividend yield, which isn’t a lot. If you want to do better than that, though, the REIT sector is a great place to begin your search for high-yield dividend stocks. REITs are companies that acquire, own, operate, and manage real estate portfolios, usually some combination of residential or commercial real properties, or their associated mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. Tax law requires that these companies return profits directly to shareholders, and most of them choose dividends as their vehicle of choice for compliance, resulting in frequent high dividend yields across the sector. The slowly ebbing COVID pandemic was hard on real estate managers, as tenants had trouble making rents and owners had trouble leasing vacant space. However, BTIG analyst Tim Hayes believes there are reasons to stay bullish on CRE properties specifically. "While we recognize the headwinds to commercial real estate (CRE) fundamentals and the potential risk to equity/earnings power, we believe there are several reasons to be constructive, especially with the sector trading at a discount to historical levels and offering attractive dividend yields at wide spreads to benchmark rates," Hayes commented. Against this backdrop, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the latest stats on Hayes’ CRE choices. These are stocks that the analyst initiated Buy ratings on, pointing out their high dividend yield. We are talking about at least 9% here. Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) The first dividend pick we are looking at is Ares Commercial Real Estate, a company focused on the commercial real estate mortgage sector. Ares boasts a diversified portfolio – featuring office space, apartments, hotels, and mixed-use properties – mainly across the Southeast and West. The company has over $2 billion invested in 49 separate loans, 95% of which are senior mortgage loans. At the end of October, the company released 3Q20 earnings (the last reported quarter), showing $22.4 million in total revenue, for a 13% year-over-year gain. The 45-cents earnings per common share was up 40% since the prior year. Furthermore, Ares closed a $667 million commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation, with firmed up funding on 23 senior loans. On the dividend front, Ares declared in December its 4Q20 dividend. The payment, at 33 cents per common share, was paid out on January 15 – and is fully covered by current income levels. At current rates, the dividend annualizes to $1.32 and gives an impressive yield of 10.50%. Among the bulls is Hayes, who wrote: “We believe shares of ACRE are unfairly discounted relative to other commercial mREITs given strong Ares sponsorship, a very healthy balance sheet, and limited exposure to at-risk assets.” In his view, this leaves the company “well positioned to face the headwinds from COVID-19.” In line with these comments, Hayes rates ACRE a Buy, and his $13.50 price target implies a 10% upside from current levels. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here) Only one other analyst has posted a recent ACRE review, also rating the stock a Buy, which makes the analyst consensus here a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $12.28, and their $12.75 average price target suggests room for modest ~4% growth. (See ACRE stock analysis on TipRanks) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Next up we have KKR, which operates in the commercial real estate sector, with almost half of its holdings in the states of New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The company both owns and finances commercial properties; 83% of its activities are with apartment dwellings and office spaces in desirable urban locations. KKR’s quality can be seen in the company’s quarterly results. The liquidity position was strong – KKR reported $700.6 million available at the end of 3Q20, the last quarter reported. The 56-cent EPS was up 7% sequentially, and 36% year-over-year. Further evidence of KKR’s sound position came at the beginning of January, when the announced it had closed 7 new commercial loans in Q4, totaling $565.4 million. This level of activity is a clear sign that KKR is recovering from the pandemic-related economic turndown. The solid foundation put the company in position to continue its dividend – which has been kept reliable for four years now. The most recent declaration, made in December, was for a 43-cent per common share dividend that was paid out in mid-January. That rate gives an annual payment of $1.72 per common share, and a robust yield of 9.7%. Covering KREF, Hayes is most impressed by the company’s move back toward proactive loan origination, saying, “We view 4Q20 origination activity to be in line with pre-pandemic production, and demonstrates a shift from “defense” to “offense” as transaction activity has picked up and the capital markets remain accommodative. We expect increased capital deployment to support earnings power and dividend coverage, and could potentially warrant an increase in the dividend as the macroeconomic outlook improves.” To this end, Hayes gives KREF a Buy and sets a $19.50 price target that indicates ~6% growth from current levels. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here) Wall Street has been keeping quiet on all things KREF, and the only other recent review also recommends a Buy. Put together, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average price target stands at 19.26 and implies a modest ~5% upside. (See KREF stock analysis on TipRanks) Starwood Property Trust (STWD) For the third stock on Hayes’ list of picks, we turn to Starwood, a commercial mortgage REIT with a varied portfolio of first mortgages and mezzanine loans, in the $50 million to $500 million range. The company operates in the US and Europe, boasts a $5.9 billion market cap, and has offices in New York, London, and San Francisco. Starwood’s high-end portfolio has brought it solid earnings, even during the ‘corona recession’ of 2020. The company recorded $152 million in GAAP earnings for 3Q20, coming out to 53 cents per share, for gains of 8% sequentially and 6% year-over-year. With that in the background, we can note the company’s dividend, which has been held steady at 48 cents per share for over two years. The last declaration was made in December, and the dividend was paid out on January 15. At the current rate, it annualizes to $1.92 and the yield is 9.23%. Once again, we’re looking at a stock that Hayes recommends to Buy. “We view STWD to be one of the few “blue chips” in the commercial mREIT sector given its size, liquidity, best-in-class management team, strong balance sheet, and diversified investment platform which has consistently generated stronger ROEs than peers. To that end, STWD is one of few commercial mREITs that neither restructured its liabilities with expensive rescue capital nor cut its dividend since the onset of COVID-19,” Hayes opined. Overall, there is little action on the Street heading STWD's way right now, with only one other analyst chiming in with a view on the company's prospects. An additional Buy rating means STWD qualifies as a Moderate Buy. However, the $21 average price target suggests shares will remain range bound for the foreseeable future. (See STWD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 10 Tax Breaks for People Over 50

    The perks of agingOnce you turn 50, and especially after age 65, you can qualify for extra tax breaks. Older people get a bigger standard deduction, and they can earn more before they have to file a tax return at all.

  • Reddit User Who Leaked Tesla's Bitcoin Investment News Was Just High

    A Reddit poster who claimed to be in the know of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) investment in Bitcoin (BTC) has confirmed that the information he made public on Jan. 2 was not true, the New York Post reported Tuesday. What Happened: After Tesla made its Bitcoin investment announcement on Monday, attention turned to the Reddit post by the user TSLAInsider made five-weeks prior. “I am a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California, over the past 72 hours our company bought 24701 BTC at an average price of 33142$,” the user with the handle TSLAinsider posted on Reddit last month,” the post read, as reported by Reuters. The Post claimed that the Reddit user behind the TSLAInsider handle is a 24-year old German political science student named Hendrik. “If you want to know the truth: I am a young German guy and I was on Acid while I did this post in the last month,” Hendrik told the Post in an interview. “I had this afflatus that Elon is going to buy Bitcoin, so I created this trollpost. And now all the newspapers around the globe are writing about it, its kinda funny and scary to be honest.” The user posted a link to the Post’s story and appeared to corroborate it. Why It Matters: Reddit forums have been in the increased spotlight ever since r/WallStreetBets took Wall Street bigwigs head-on with a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. See Also: Reddit Pays Ode To GameStop 'Underdogs' In 5-Second Super Bowl Ad Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week said last week that financial market regulators needed to take stock of the frenzy surrounding GameStop and other stocks before taking any action, according to Reuters. The social media platform doubled its valuation to $6 billion as it raised $250 million in Series E funding from existing and new investors. Bitcoin touched its all-time high of $48,003.72 on Tuesday after the Tesla announcement. The cryptocurrency traded 0.10% higher at $46,392.83 at press-time. On Tuesday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 4.84% higher at $47.90. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $849.46 on Tuesday and fell 0.47% in the after-hours session. Read Next: This Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With Bitcoin See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With BitcoinTesla China EV Sales Doubled To .6B In 2020© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Cannabis giant Canopy Growth surges 12% on new profitability outlook and US legalization hopes

    Canopy Growth CEO David Klein tells Yahoo Finance the Canadian cannabis company is poised to reach profitability even without access to the US market.

  • Sorrento: New Platform Further Underscores the Bull Case

    Not content with boasting a pipeline bursting at the seams with multiple candidates in various stages of development, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has now added another arrow to the quiver. On Monday, the company announced it is forming a new subsidiary called ADNAB. The new entity will advance and commercialize a technology platform which was developed by the Mayo Clinic to produce antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). The platform has been exclusively licensed to Sorrento. An immune complex of nanoparticle albumin-bound drug products, which are non-covalently connected to tumor-targeting monoclonal antibodies (mAb’s), ADNAB was developed by Svetomir Markovic, M.D., Ph.D., and his team of researchers at Mayo Clinic. Nine potential ADNAB candidates have been created by the team, two of which are currently in the process of enrolling patients for an FDA-supervised, human trial. The ADNAB platform will make use of Sorrento’s G-MAB library of fully humanized monoclonal antibodies, which makes itwell-placed to deliver an extensive collection of product candidates to combat liquid and solid tumors. Sorrento, however, believes the platform has potential to be effective in areas other than oncology and work has already begun on developing it for auto-immune diseases. Later this year, the company intends to file several Investigational New Drug (IND) applications and will also apply for Breakthrough Therapy designation in both ovarian and endometrial cancers. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju thinks the new entity is good news for investors. “In our view, ADNAB's formation merely underscores Sorrento's expertise and commitment to developing next-generation antibody-based drugs using a variety of disruptive, cutting-edge technology platforms,” the 5-star analyst said. “We also note that entities like ADNAB could, if successful, be spun out of Sorrento into independent listed companies, thus unlocking further shareholder value.” All in all, Selvaraju keeps a Buy rating on SRNE shares backed by a $30 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of ~82%, should the analyst’s forecast work out as planned. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) Selvaraju’s colleagues are just as bullish; 3 additional Buys add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The analysts project ~70% of upside over the next 12 months, given the average price target clocks in at $28. (See SRNE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cassava Sciences to offer $200 million of shares priced at $49 each vs. $57.56 at Tuesday's close

    Cassava Sciences Inc. said Wednesday it is planning a registered direct offering of $200 million of shares, priced at $49 each, or a discount over Tuesday's closing price of $57.56. The company, which is developing a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, said H.C. Wainwright & Co. is exclusive placement agent for the deal. Proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including development of its simufilam, the company's main product candidate. On Monday, Cassava said it expects to move forward with a Phase 3 clinical trial for simufilan, based on meetings with the Food and Drug Administration, sometime in the second half of this year. This trial has not been publicly granted a go-ahead by the regulator. The company said last week that simufilam improved cognition and behavior scores in 50 patients with mild-to-moderate forms of the disease after six months of treatment, according to an interim analysis of an open-label study. Shares fell 13% premarket on the news of the dilutive offering.