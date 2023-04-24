U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,142.50
    -14.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,849.00
    -101.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,042.50
    -48.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.00
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.38
    -0.49 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.50
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    +0.75 (+4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2440
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3300
    +0.2340 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,483.36
    -228.08 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.53
    -22.42 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,904.67
    -9.46 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,593.52
    +29.15 (+0.10%)
     

Kromek Group announces two "key contract" wins

News Direct
·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- Kromek Group PLC

Kromek Group PLC (AIM:KMK) CEO Arnab Basu speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive following a week of announcements that include two "key contract" wins and a Q3 trading update.

Basu said the contracts validate the growth story at Kromek, which had been working for several years to build relationships with OEMs. In its Q3 trading update, Kromek recorded a 50% YoY growth in revenues.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kromek-group-announces-two-key-contract-wins-901267352