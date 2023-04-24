Kromek Group announces two "key contract" wins

London, UK --News Direct-- Kromek Group PLC

Kromek Group PLC (AIM:KMK) CEO Arnab Basu speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive following a week of announcements that include two "key contract" wins and a Q3 trading update.

Basu said the contracts validate the growth story at Kromek, which had been working for several years to build relationships with OEMs. In its Q3 trading update, Kromek recorded a 50% YoY growth in revenues.

