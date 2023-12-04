Krones' (ETR:KRN) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Krones (ETR:KRN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Krones:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €278m ÷ (€4.2b - €2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Krones has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Krones' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Krones here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Krones, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Krones doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Another thing to note, Krones has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 51%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Krones isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has gained an impressive 54% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, Krones does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

