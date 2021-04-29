Kronos Advanced Technologies Announces Direct Selling Division with GreenTechDirect

Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced its relationship with GreenTechDirect forming a Direct Selling Division- KronosDirect.

“Direct selling continues to be a proven market strategy that provides real value to consumers, entrepreneurs, and corporations,” said Joseph N. Mariano, president of the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA). “We are excited to bring 2020 to a close with a positive announcement by recognizing these companies for their determination, innovation, and modest supplemental income opportunities they offer millions of Americans.”

77% of Americans are interested in flexible, entrepreneurial/income-earning opportunities (Interest is highest among younger generations, with 91% of Gen Zers and 88% of Millennials interested in entrepreneurial opportunities.) Direct selling is seen as an attractive option for entrepreneurial opportunities. U.S. consumers continue to remain positive about direct selling, with perceptions toward direct selling remaining stable at about 80% over the past ten years.

The annual Direct Selling Growth & Outlook Survey provides the following data on the industry:

Retail Sales Remain Steady: The direct selling channel generated $35.2 billion in retail sales in 2019.

Consumers Continue to Enjoy Products and Services Offered by Direct Sellers: Health and wellness products lead the channel in terms of size and growth, with person-to-person sales as the most prevalent method of engaging with consumers.

Americans are Still Seeking Entrepreneurial Opportunities: There were 6.8 million direct sellers in 2019, a 9.9% increase from the prior year, with 87% of direct sellers (5.9 million) are part-time.

About GreenTech Direct:





Our mission is to be an innovator for improved spaces and lifestyles by the technologies we develop, products we create, and opportunities we offer. By continuing to follow this mission, we will enhance and enrich the quality of life for people all around the world.

We want to provide you with physical, environmental, and financial improvements.

With over 20 years of experience in product design, technology refinement, and marketing, GreenTech Direct is ready to help you become a happier and more fulfilled version of yourself.

GreenTech Environmental’s proprietary Active Radiant Catalysis (ARC®) technology provides continuous air purification, creating a healthier environment and improving indoor air quality. Featuring technology developed and used by NASA, ARC replicates the same processes found in the outdoors, using ultraviolet energy to activate a catalyst, converting water vapor into peroxide and hydroxyls. Simply put, it turns moisture into a vaporized form of hydrogen peroxide.

Our products are cost-effective, easy-to-maintain, and custom-designed to actively purify spaces of all sizes. What makes ARC superior is a powerful broad-spectrum UV lamp, a proprietary quad-metallic catalyst, and a reactive surface area more than 16x greater than the competition.

Other air purifiers are passive, requiring that air pass through a filter in order to be cleaned. Oftentimes, particles such as bacteria and viruses are too small to be trapped, or they move too quickly past UV lamps or heating elements to be destroyed.

Our active air purification is different. Advanced oxidation products, or AOPs, are propelled out into your space to hunt down contaminants, even the very small ones, and diminish them. At the same time, ions charge irritating particulates, such as dust, pollen, and pet dander, causing them to drop out of the breathing space.

The result is the significant reduction of allergens, as well as odors caused by mold, bacteria, viruses, volatile organic compounds, and more.

For spaces up to 1,500 or 3,000 square feet, respectively, the pureAir 1500 and pureAir 3000 use ARC plus activated oxygen, ionization, and plasma generation to continuously clean your indoor environment. Small and sleek, both air purifiers come with a remote control to adjust the level of purification to meet your space size and needs.

Learn more about our air purifiers, fans, heaters, and more at https://kronos.greentechdirect.com/ for distributor signups please go to the tab "opportunity" and use password "opportunity".





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.





The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

