KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 TO FUND EXPANSION UP TO $10M.

Parkersburg, WV, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc., (OTC: KNOS), revenue-generating product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and disinfected, today announced that it had filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed offering of its shares.

KNOS entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Dutchess Capital Growth Fund LP ("Dutchess") to raise up to $10,000,000 via an equity financing facility. Funds raised will be used to complete renovation of Kronos' Electronic manufacturing facility, purchase advanced robotic automated manufacturing assembly lines, support operations as management advances the Company's lead product line of patented air purification and air disinfection products.

Founded in 1996, Dutchess and its managed investment funds have provided principal-based financing and advisory services for publicly traded and pre-IPO growth companies worldwide, partnering with over 250 micro-and small-cap companies. Dutchess is a leading private investment and management group providing financial solutions for high-potential small cap corporations. Dutchess has made investments into multiple successful portfolio companies in the micro-market cap space that are seeking capital to measurably grow and scale their existing businesses to take advantage of emerging market sectors. For more information on Dutchess, visit www.dutchesscapital.com.

The Company will have the right, in its sole discretion, to sell up to $10 million common shares (subject to certain limitations) to Dutchess, which has no right to require the Company to sell any shares. This will commence following the effectiveness of a registration statement filed with the SEC on January 14, 2022. The purchase price for the ordinary shares will be issued at a small discount and derived from prevailing market prices of the Company's ordinary shares. The agreement is on a look-back basis, and there are no make-up provisions, a true non-toxic equity investment. More details can be found by reviewing the S1 filed with the SEC (click here).

"We look forward to cementing our business relationship with strategic partner firms like Dutchess," said the Company's COO, Joseph Florence. "This marks another key milestone of Kronos' Strategic Plan. The $10 million equity purchase facility will provide the necessary working capital to support our operations and, as such, is a critical contributor towards achieving our strategic initiatives. These initiatives include USA manufacturing of our devices, innovative designs of our next market disruptive products, and the development of a model Industry 4.0 factory. DFX (design for excellence) methodologies shall drive all new product designs, with the focus being to manufacture each in this state-of-the-art factory. Having access to growth capital enables Kronos to accelerate revenue and become a Financially Fundamentally Strong Company, which ultimately increases both our stakeholders and shareholders' value. We look forward to providing timely updates on our progress.”

Other recent operational highlights include:

KRONOS secured major PPE supply contracts.

KRONOS is in the process of developing its first Metaverse store.

KRONOS acquired 85,000 square feet of manufacturing floor space on a 10-acre campus located on the West Virginia and Ohio border.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types to move, sterilize, and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers by the passing of air through our patented technology. In addition, there are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Immediately addressable markets are schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and automobiles and commercial aircraft cabins.

The Company supports KronosFoundation.org, which encourages people to make positive change while it helps others to breathe safe air by donating air purifiers locally and nationwide through campaigns that make an impact.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destroying various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, WV.





