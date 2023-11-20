Kronos Bio Up 47%, Insider Buyers Are Up 31%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 47% resulting in a US$21m addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original US$1.47m purchase is now worth US$1.92m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Kronos Bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Norbert Bischofberger was the biggest purchase of Kronos Bio shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$1.11. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Kronos Bio insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Norbert Bischofberger.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Kronos Bio

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Kronos Bio insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kronos Bio Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Kronos Bio we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kronos Bio. For example - Kronos Bio has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

