Kronos Bio to Present Preclinical Data for KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified Cancers, in Pediatric Cancer Models in Poster Presentation at EORTC-NCI-AACR 2022

Kronos Bio, Inc.

Company Plans to Provide Update and Recommended Phase 2 Dose from Ongoing KB-0742 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Q4 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that it will present preclinical data in a poster at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain. The meeting will be held from Oct. 26-28, 2022.



The poster will include preclinical data demonstrating that Kronos Bio’s internally discovered oral CDK9 inhibitor, KB-0742 induced regressions in a preclinical model of MYCN-amplified neuroblastoma tumors and inhibited growth in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of transcriptionally addicted Ewing sarcoma (EW) and alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS).

This is the first preclinical analysis to support the investigational compound’s potential in pediatric tumors. KB-0742 is being developed for the treatment of MYC-amplified and transcriptionally addicted solid tumors and is currently being assessed as part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 study. Kronos Bio remains on track to provide an update on the study, including the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) in the fourth quarter.

The abstract is now available on the conference website. Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Regulation of oncogenic transcription and tumor growth in pediatric cancers by the CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742

Abstract Number: PB088

Date and Time: Oct. 27, 10 a.m. Central European Time

About KB-0742

KB-0742 is a highly selective, orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) in development for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors. CDK9 is a global regulator of transcription and plays an essential role in both the expression and function of MYC, a well-characterized transcription factor and a long-recognized driver of cancer that is amplified in approximately 30% of solid tumors, including those affecting the lungs, ovaries and breast. KB-0742 was generated and optimized from a compound that was identified using the company’s proprietary small molecule microarray (SMM) screening platform.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing three investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company’s lead compound, the SYK inhibitor entospletinib, is being evaluated in the registrational Phase 3 AGILITY trial as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing the CDK9 inhibitor, KB-0742, as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor being assessed in patients with FLT3-mutated AML. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the dysregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release, in some cases, uses terms such as “on track to,” “plan,” “potential,” “will” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Kronos Bio’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, Kronos Bio’s plan to provide an update and recommended Phase 2 dose for the KB-0742 study, KB-0742’s potential in pediatric tumors and other statements that are not historical fact. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: whether Kronos Bio will be able to progress the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of KB-0742 on the timeline anticipated, including due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and risks inherent in the clinical development of novel therapeutics; risks related to Kronos Bio’s lack of experience as a company in conducting clinical trials; the risk that results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; and risks associated with the sufficiency of Kronos Bio’s cash resources and need for additional capital. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Kronos Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2022. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, Kronos Bio assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

