Kronos Fusion Energy Encourages the U.S. Senate to Support the American COMPETES Act of 2022 Amendment to Increase Funding for Fusion Energy

ARLINGTON, Va., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American COMPETES Act of 2022 was passed by the House of Representatives in February 2022 to cover scientific research, economic competitiveness and various other matters related to CREATING OPPORTUNITIES FOR MANUFACTURING, PRE-EMINENCE IN TECHNOLOGY AND ECONOMIC STRENGTH (COMPETES). After recent breakthroughs in the fusion energy industry, Kronos Fusion Energy highly encourages the support of this act.

On March 23, 2022, the US Senate voted 66-33 on a motion to proceed to consider this Bill. There is a very important Amendment for the fusion energy industry that was sponsored by three House members who are thought leaders in developing strategies to create high-paying American jobs for the fusion energy industry.

Priyanca Ford, founder of Kronos Fusion Energy Inc, urged the U.S. Senate to consider fusion energy to be a bipartisan issue, "Fusion Energy is the cleanest and most efficient energy source in the universe that will lead mankind to a new golden age. [Ford] urges the U.S. Senate to support the Fusion Energy Amendment and to pass the COMPETES Bill quickly, to help to jumpstart the American fusion energy industry's quest to become the global leader in jobs creation for fusion energy".

Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), the Chairman of the House Fusion Energy Caucus, Representative Lori Trahan (D-MA), the sponsor of the Fusion Amendment to the Energy Act of 2020 that created the fusion energy milestone program, and Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy in the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology sponsored the Fusion Energy Amendment that will help to foster the rapid growth of the United States fusion energy industry.

Michael Pierce Hoban, managing partner at Kronos Fusion Energy Inc, commented on why this amendment is important to the U.S. fusion energy industry, "This amendment grows the funding for the Department of Energy's proposed milestone-based public-private partnership program for fusion energy from $325 million over five years to $800 million. It also increases authorized funding for a new materials program from $200 million to $400 million over the coming five years."

The U.S. Senate is now considering whether to concur with the house amendment on fusion energy and whether to pass the COMPETES Bill so that a completed bill can go to President Biden for signature.

