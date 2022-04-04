U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.61
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,791.68
    -26.59 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,422.72
    +161.22 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,081.73
    -9.38 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.20
    +3.93 (+3.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +11.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0983
    -0.0066 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4280
    +0.0510 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8400
    +0.3500 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,093.90
    -266.21 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.84
    +0.58 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.34
    +20.44 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Kronos Fusion Energy Encourages the U.S. Senate to Support the American COMPETES Act of 2022 Amendment to Increase Funding for Fusion Energy

Kronos Fusion Energy
·2 min read
Image
Image

Kronos Fusion Energy

Kronos Fusion Energy
Kronos Fusion Energy

ARLINGTON, Va., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American COMPETES Act of 2022 was passed by the House of Representatives in February 2022 to cover scientific research, economic competitiveness and various other matters related to CREATING OPPORTUNITIES FOR MANUFACTURING, PRE-EMINENCE IN TECHNOLOGY AND ECONOMIC STRENGTH (COMPETES). After recent breakthroughs in the fusion energy industry, Kronos Fusion Energy highly encourages the support of this act.

On March 23, 2022, the US Senate voted 66-33 on a motion to proceed to consider this Bill. There is a very important Amendment for the fusion energy industry that was sponsored by three House members who are thought leaders in developing strategies to create high-paying American jobs for the fusion energy industry.

Priyanca Ford, founder of Kronos Fusion Energy Inc, urged the U.S. Senate to consider fusion energy to be a bipartisan issue, "Fusion Energy is the cleanest and most efficient energy source in the universe that will lead mankind to a new golden age. [Ford] urges the U.S. Senate to support the Fusion Energy Amendment and to pass the COMPETES Bill quickly, to help to jumpstart the American fusion energy industry's quest to become the global leader in jobs creation for fusion energy".

Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), the Chairman of the House Fusion Energy Caucus, Representative Lori Trahan (D-MA), the sponsor of the Fusion Amendment to the Energy Act of 2020 that created the fusion energy milestone program, and Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy in the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology sponsored the Fusion Energy Amendment that will help to foster the rapid growth of the United States fusion energy industry.

Michael Pierce Hoban, managing partner at Kronos Fusion Energy Inc, commented on why this amendment is important to the U.S. fusion energy industry, "This amendment grows the funding for the Department of Energy's proposed milestone-based public-private partnership program for fusion energy from $325 million over five years to $800 million. It also increases authorized funding for a new materials program from $200 million to $400 million over the coming five years."

The U.S. Senate is now considering whether to concur with the house amendment on fusion energy and whether to pass the COMPETES Bill so that a completed bill can go to President Biden for signature.

Information on Kronos Fusion Energy can be found below.

www.KronosFusionEnergy.com

Instagram: KronosFusion

Twitter: Kronos__Fusion

TikTok: KronosFusion Energy

PR Contact - Erin Pendleton - pr@kronosfusionenergy.com

Related Images






Image 1: Kronos Fusion Energy


Kronos Fusion Energy Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

    The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer - the company’s chiefs of technology and product development - joined the venture last year and quickly became central players in its bid to build a social-media empire, backed by Trump’s powerful brand, to counter what many conservatives deride as “cancel culture” censorship from the left. Less than a year later, both have resigned their senior posts at a critical juncture for the company’s smartphone-app release plans, according to two sources familiar with the venture.

  • Why the Rally in Alibaba, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks May Be Short-Lived

    Chinese regulators have moved to cooperate with their U.S. counterparts over transparency. Now the ball is in Washington's court.

  • Starbucks Suspends Stock Buybacks. It’s a Huge Moment for Workers and Corporate America.

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz definitely had his morning shot of espresso before returning to the role Monday.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Just Warned of Unprecedented Risks for the US Economy

    War in Ukraine, inflation and rising interest rates could combine to slow the pandemic recovery, Dimon warned in his annual letter

  • ‘I have researched the right moves over the past 12 months; I am still confused…claiming Social Security is a nerve-racking decision’

    As a couple prepares for their 65th birthdays, the big question is when to take Social Security payments?

  • Russian Troops Dead After Getting ‘Treated’ to Poisoned Meals, Ukraine Officials Say

    Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry / FacebookIn a show of hospitality, Ukrainian citizens in the besieged region of Kharkiv have reportedly been “treating” Russian troops to local delicacies—laced with poison. At least two troops from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation died immediately after eating stuffed buns served by the residents of Izium, a town about 80 miles southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine wrote Saturday in a

  • Oil Climbs Above $103 With EU Working on New Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied back above $100 as the European Union said it was working on new Russian sanctions, while Saudi Arabia hiked its prices for Asian buyers further into record territory. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia

  • Ray Dalio: 'We're going to have is a period of stagflation'

    Bridgewater Associates Founder and Co-CIO Ray Dalio weighs in on the current economic backdrop.

  • Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week - their biggest weekly falls in two years - when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

  • Fed meeting minutes, Conagra earnings: What to know in markets this week

    After last week's solid March jobs report, investors this week are set to turn their attention to more commentary from the Federal Reserve, along with several quarterly corporate earnings reports.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

    A slew of European leaders condemned the atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

  • Germany faces steep recession if Russian oil and gas halted - banks

    Germany will face a steep recession if there is a stop to imports or delivery of Russian gas and oil, a top German bank lobby warned on Monday. Europe's largest economy is heavily dependent upon Russia for energy, and nations banks echoed concerns over possible energy disruption expressed by big names in industry in recent days. Christian Sewing, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank, said in his role as president of Germany's BDB bank lobby that banks expected sharply slower growth this year of around 2% due to the war in Ukraine.

  • Soviet-made tanks headed to Ukraine, courtesy of U.S. and allies

    Soviet-made tanks headed to Ukraine, courtesy of U.S. and allies

  • Oil prices rise as Europe weighs additional Russia sanctions

    Oil futures rise Monday, bouncing after the biggest weekly drop in two years, as European leaders express outrage over images showing Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

  • Secret Service is renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, ABC News reports

    Secret Service is renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, ABC News reports

  • Putin’s Pre-War Allies Dominate Hungarian, Serbian Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The two European leaders most closely allied to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he launched his invasion of Ukraine won decisive election victories on pledges to stay out of the war.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv War

  • Japan Ruling Coalition Executive Calls For BOJ Focus on Weak Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan should pay close attention to currency levels because its efforts to hold down interest rates are weakening the yen, according to a senior member of the Japanese ruling coalition party Komeito.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat

  • Horrors of Bucha Push Europe Toward New Sanctions on Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union said that work is under way on additional sanctions to penalize Russia for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine, as it condemned the alleged atrocities committed against civilians.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Upda

  • China reaches out to Asian neighbours after Ukraine war causes further tensions with US

    With the Ukraine crisis putting further strain on China's ties with the United States and the West as a whole, Beijing has set its eyes on mending fences with its neighbours. China's diplomatic frenzy in the past two weeks shows the importance of its neighbours in Beijing's hierarchy of relations, according to observers. On the heels of a whirlwind tour of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last week hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who travell

  • Editorial: Will we ever learn what happened on Jan. 6?

    With courts help, Congress is prying lose evidence about the failed plot to overturn the presidential election