U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,251.50
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,482.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,428.25
    -23.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.80
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.25
    +0.81 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    -6.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0969
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2620
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,364.10
    +410.95 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.46
    +18.20 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,691.53
    +345.05 (+1.36%)
     

Kronos Fusion Energy Plans to Make the U.S. a World Leader in Fusion Energy Generation

Kronos Fusion Energy
·2 min read
Image
Image

Fusion Energy for a Clean + Limitless Future

Brigadier General (Retired) Paul E. Owen

Brigadier General (Retired) Paul E. Owen
Brigadier General (Retired) Paul E. Owen

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States is falling behind in the race for fusion energy. Kronos Fusion Energy has the ambitious goal of creating commercial and defense applications that will make the United States a world leader in fusion energy generation. Decades of research and development and recent technological breakthroughs have brought us to an inflection point in fusion power. Using advances in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, Kronos Fusion Energy will use proprietary algorithms in simulations that will greatly accelerate the design of an optimized fusion energy generator. Find out how Kronos Fusion Energy is contributing to the future of fusion energy here.

There is great potential for many military applications for fusion energy across all domains: land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace. On land, clean power with a spectacular reduction in logistics requirements will greatly enhance both the readiness and force protection of U.S. military service members. At sea, there is potential to create fusion power generators for submarines and ships that will be faster, safer, and more powerful with reduced operational costs. In air and space, direct fusion drive technology is emerging that will extend ranges and performance of U.S. military aircraft while also dramatically reducing payload and travel time in the exploration of the universe. In cyberspace, compact and reliable power generation greatly enhances the performance of critical cyber warfare systems.

From algorithms to simulation to commercialization, Kronos Fusion Energy plans to build viable fusion energy generators for use at military installations and deployed locations by 2036 and seeks opportunities to incorporate fusion energy across all domains of possible warfare.

Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems plans to get fusion energy out of the laboratory and on any potential battlefields by aggressively synchronizing a unity of efforts. Brig. Gen. (ret.) Paul E. Owen, Founding Partner and CEO of Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems, advised in congruence, "KFEDS recognizes the criticality of the commercialization of emerging technologies and are already grabbing the bull by the horns, building a team that incorporates leadership from across the three pillars of academia, government and industry. This unified effort will allow us to deliver clean, limitless fusion energy to the American people."

For further information:

Kronos Fusion Energy

1122 Colorado St

Austin, TX 78701

https://www.kronosfusionenergy.com/

PR Contact - Erin Pendleton - e.pendleton@kronosfusionenergy.com

Related Images






Image 1: Brigadier General (Retired) Paul E. Owen


Brigadier General (Retired) Paul E. Owen - Founding Partner & CEO of Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo economist, ag consultant say rising food costs have only just begun

    A Wells Fargo economist and agriculture consultant say more global competition for U.S.-grown wheat and reliance on fertilizers from Russia are already showing up on grocery store shelves even before the coming planting season

  • Exclusive-Hellenic clinches initial deal to ramp up crude oil supplies from Saudi Arabia

    Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner, has clinched an initial deal to get additional crude oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, two sources from the refiner said on Tuesday. "There has been an initial agreement to increase crude oil quantities that Hellenic Petroleum buys from Saudi Arabia to further secure the smooth supply of the Greek market with fuel," one of the sources told Reuters. Saudi Arabia accounted for 8% of Hellenic's crude oil feedstock last year, its fifth biggest supplier after Kazakhstan, Iraq, Russia and Egypt.

  • SoftBank-backed Bear Robotics raises $81 million for waitering robot rollout

    SoftBank Group Corp-backed food service robot startup Bear Robotics has raised $81 million in a Series B funding round with investors that include Cleveland Avenue, a venture capital firm founded by a former McDonalds chief executive. Other investors include South Korean private equity firm IMM and telco KT Corp, the startup's co-founder and chief operating officer Juan Higueros told Reuters, declining to disclose the firm's latest valuation. Bear Robotics has shipped more than 5,000 of its Servi food service robots, which carry food and drink between kitchen and tables on layers of trays, and partnered with industry players such as Denny's, Chili's and Pepsi.

  • Bear Robotics targets restaurant staffing shortages with another $81M raise

    Bear has seen some success in deployment of late, including a bid to get its system in more restaurants in Japan. Japan has long eyed robots as a way to keep business moving for its aging population, and the pandemic only served to accelerate those needs. Here in the States, Bear has partnered with Chili’s, Compass Group, Denny’s, Marriott and Pepsi.

  • ECA Group and iXblue enter exclusive negotiations period to create new European high-tech champion.

    ECA Group and iXblue have entered an exclusive negotiations period to bring the two French companies together. Carried out by Group Gorgé, this operation will lead to the rise of a European high-tech industrial champion in the fields of maritime, inertial navigation, space and photonics.

  • Japan fashion magnate Maezawa buys 'affectionate' robot venture

    Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa is buying robotics startup Groove X, which makes an "affectionate" companion robot, saying on Tuesday he was drawn by its ability to "make people feel happy". A fund owned by Maezawa has taken a majority stake in the startup, founded by an alumni of SoftBank Group Corp's robotics business, and will move to full ownership in April, Groove X said, without providing further detail. Lovot, an amalgam of "love" and "robot", has wheels and resembles a penguin with cartoonish human eyes.

  • This Roomba robot vacuum is on sale for under $250, just in time for spring cleaning

    Save time on cleaning with this robotic vacuum that shoppers have called "such a help."

  • A home for robots: During SXSW 2022, Austin debuts new robotics, drone testing site

    The Center for Autonomous Robotics is a partnership between Austin accelerator Capital Factory and Austin drone company Guinn Partners.

  • The ElliQ eldercare robot is finally available

    The astute TechCrunch reader will quickly note that we’ve been covering Intuition Robotics for five years now, dating back to the eldercare robotics’ crowdfunding campaign way back in February 2017. Specifically, when is the ElliQ robot going on sale? What can I say, robots take a long time, and the company has spent several years beta testing.

  • Dogecoin Spikes Briefly After Musk Says He Won't Sell His Crypto Holdings

    Prices of the memecoin often see a surge after celebrity mentions.

  • First Mover Asia: China Equities Woes, Tensions With US Have Barely Touched Bitcoin; Cryptos Climb

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng market has suffered through some of its worst days in more than a decade but have not seemed to affect bitcoin's price much; cryptos rose slightly as investors waited for the U.S. central bank's decision on an interest rate hike.

  • GitLab stock rallies more than 10% on strong results, outlook

    GitLab Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the DevOps software company’s quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $45.8 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $120 million, or $2.31 a share, in the year-ago period.

  • Inflation Is a Problem. Today’s PPI Just Confirms It.

    The producer-price index is the last inflation reading before the Federal Reserve announces its rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured B

  • Oil futures settle more than 20% below recent highs to enter a bear market

    Prices for the U.S. oil benchmark entered a bear market Tuesday after finishing more than 20% below their settlement of $123.70 a barrel on March 8, which was the highest finish since August 2008. Oil prices continued their selloff amid renewed COVID-related shutdowns in China, while peace talks continued between Russia and Ukraine, said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, meanwhile, left its supply and

  • Cryptocurrency Exchanges Make their Mark on the Mideast

    Two cryptocurrency exchanges are making their presence felt in the Mideast. FTX said it received a virtual-asset license in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. FTX Europe, a recently-established division operating in Europe and the Middle East, is among the anchors in the Dubai World Trade Centre, an economic free zone.

  • This Is the Stock to Play the Surge in European Natural-Gas Prices

    Equinor stands to gain as European countries start to reduce their reliance on Russia. And its total yield is near an eye-popping 10%.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Industry Moves: K-Swiss Hires Two New Executives, Nordstrom Veteran Named President & CEO of Zulily + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.