Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.19

The board of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.19 per share on the 15th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 9.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 39.3% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 471%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Kronos Worldwide Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.60 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.76. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.4% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Kronos Worldwide's earnings per share has shrunk at 39% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Story continues

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Kronos Worldwide you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious. Is Kronos Worldwide not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here