KRUGER ENERGY AND KAHNAWÀ:KE SUSTAINABLE ENERGIES CELEBRATE DEDICATION OF DES CULTURES WIND FARM IN MONTÉRÉGIE, QUÉBEC

The project's six wind turbines have been operational since the beginning of the year in Saint-Rémi and Saint-Michel

SAINT-RÉMI, QC, June 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Kruger Energy and Kahnawà:ke Sustainable Energies today celebrated the dedication of the Des Cultures Wind Farm which comprises six wind turbines and is located in the southern part of Saint-Rémi and Saint-Michel, in the Montérégie region.

The ceremony was held in the presence of several dignitaries, including the Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Québec & Labrador (AFNQL), Ghislain Picard; the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonatan Julien; the Minister of Higher Education and MNA for Sanguinet, Danielle McCann; the Grand Chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, Michael Delisle; the MNA for Huntingdon, Claire IsaBelle; the Mayor of Saint-Michel, Jean-Guy Hamelin; the Acting Mayor of Saint-Rémi, Diane Soucy; the Chief Executive Officer of Tewatohnhi'saktha, and President of Kahnawà:ke Sustainable Energies, Bud Morris; and the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kruger Energy, Jean Roy.

Quotes

"The completion of this project by Kahnawà:ke Sustainable Energies and Kruger Energy combined the reinforcement of the local economy with sustainable development and cooperation between nations. It is a great example of a partnership that will be beneficial and profitable for our collective future." – Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"The Des Cultures Wind Farm is not only a new source of energy, it symbolizes collaboration within our community. During its life span, the Wind Farm will generate direct economic benefits of about $15M over 20 years for the municipalities and the landowners. The increased production of renewable energy is not only good for the environment but also for the economy. Projects such as this one contribute to a cleaner and greener future for all. I am delighted to welcome this wind farm from Kruger Energy and Kahnawà:ke Sustainable Energies in Saint-Michel." – Claire IsaBelle, MNA for Huntingdon

"As a community owned partner in Des Cultures, Kahnawà:ke is extremely proud to be part of this project which is more than just an economic venture. Des Cultures demonstrates what we can accomplish when we all work together to help balance the needs of the people and the needs of the planet while generating prosperity for all the stakeholders involved. For me, this is what reconciliation between our peoples looks like, and I thank Kruger Energy and Hydro-Québec, the communities of Saint-Rémi and Saint-Michel, and everyone else who helped make this dream a reality." – Bud Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Tewatohnhi'saktha, and President, Kahnawà:ke Sustainable Energies

"Today we are celebrating the result of many years of efforts that will translate into significant benefits for the region for at least 20 years. I want to thank our partners at KSE, as well as the entire Kahnawà:ke community for their openness and, above all, their determination to see this project become reality. I also take this opportunity to congratulate everyone on the Kruger Energy team, as well as our suppliers and partners involved in the construction for this great achievement." – Jean Roy, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Kruger Energy

In addition to contributing to the vitality of the local economy, this $70 million project will power the equivalent of more than 2,500 Québec homes, supplying renewable energy to Hydro-Québec Distribution for a period of at least 20 years. Designed to meet the highest standards of development that is respectful of its surrounding environment, the wind farm is connected to an electric network that is entirely underground.

The host communities and owners of the lands on which the wind turbines are located will benefit significantly from the project's spinoffs which are estimated at $15 million.

Construction of the Des Cultures Wind Farm had started in August 2020 and was completed last December, on time and within budget.

For more information on the Des Cultures Wind Farm, please visit the project website at www.projeteoliendescultures.com.

About Kruger Energy

Kruger Energy, a business unit of Kruger Inc., specializes in the development and management of green and renewable energy power plants. Kruger Inc. and Kruger Energy own and manage 42 production sites, ranging from hydroelectric, wind and solar power plants to biomass cogeneration plants, and whose total installed capacity is over 540 MW. (www.krugerenergy.com)

About KSE

Kahnawà:ke Sustainable Energies was founded in 2010 as a subsidiary of the Kahnawà:ke Economic Development Commission. Its mission is to help meet energy demands by developing renewable energy projects that are respectful of the natural world, reduce our collective energy footprint, and generate revenue, employment opportunities and other benefits for the host communities, Kahnawà:ke, and the surrounding regions.

