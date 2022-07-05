U.S. markets closed

Kruger Products Places Fifth on Corporate Knights 2022 Best 50 Corporate Citizens List

Kruger Products
·2 min read
Kruger Products
Kruger Products

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products ranked fifth on the annual Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada list. This marks the fifth consecutive year, two of which Kruger Products has made the top 10 list.

“We are honored to be recognition by Corporate Knights, one of Canada’s most respected environmental think tanks, for our commitment to sustainability and the progress we’ve demonstrated,” said Dino Bianco, CEO, Kruger Products. “Sustainability is intricately tied to our mission of making everyday life more comfortable, and we strive to embed it deeper and deeper into our organization so that we are making a positive difference for the future.”

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens represent the rising standard and ambition for corporate sustainability leadership in Canada. The ranking is based purely on quantitative data submitted on a range of ESG metrics.

This year Kruger Products distinguished itself with top-quartile scores on Green Revenue, Waste Productivity, CEO–Average Worker Pay Ratio, Employee Turnover, and Executive Racial Diversity. These accomplishments are the result of a company-wide effort from our corporate and plant employees, driven by the unified goal of reducing our environmental footprint and strengthening our company.

About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Bonterra™ and Scotties®'. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for ten consecutive years. The Company operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights is a respected media and research company that quantifies clean capitalism drivers, making the data meaningful for decision makers. Its annual corporate citizen recognition program is a reputable benchmark for corporate sustainability leaders in Canada and sets the standards for corporate sustainability leadership in Canada.

For Further Information:

Francois Paroyan
SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Affairs
Kruger Products L.P.
416-606-6735
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca


