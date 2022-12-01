Kruger Products ranks as the top-performing vendor overall in the 2022 Advantage Canada Core Report

Kruger Products

Kruger Products has secured the #1 spot for three consecutive years in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, and 9th time in the last 10 years, Kruger Products is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the #1 vendor according to retailers in the Core Benchmark Set of the annual Advantage Report program conducted by Advantage Group.



Kruger Products has also placed first among the benchmark in three of the four engagement drivers (Performance, Execution and Reputation). Additionally, Kruger Products ranked first in several critical business competencies including communication, collaboration, differentiation, supply chain, capability & experience and trust.

The Advantage Report gives clients a benchmarked view of performance as rated by their business partners, providing them with valuable data regarding their business relationships’ strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities. The program services over 40 markets across the globe. Advantage Report helps people and organizations work better together.

“Ranking number one in Canada for the 3rd consecutive year against so many strong companies is an incredible feat. I wish to thank our employees who are consumer and customer obsessed for these results. As Canada’s number one tissue company it is an honour to be recognized by our retail partners,” stated Dino Bianco, CEO, Kruger Products.

“Achieving a number one ranking these last nine out of ten years is a testament to Kruger Products’ vision of being the most trusted, best loved tissue company in North America. We’re proud of our longstanding relationship with all our retail partners and shared focus on driving growth and providing consumers with high quality products. Supporting the success of our retail partners is a cross-functional team effort and I am thankful to our 2,300 employees across Canada whose dedication to our retailers’ success is recognized through these top results,” said Michel Manseau, SVP & GM, Canadian Consumer Business, Kruger Products.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada’s leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for households, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra™. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past ten years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,300 employees in Canada and was once again named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2021. The Company operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

About Advantage Group International

Advantage Group International is the leading advisor in business-to-business engagement solutions globally. Trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, Advantage ReportTM has become the gold standard for improving performance between suppliers and retailers in over 40 countries. Established in 1988 and headquartered in Canada, Advantage Group acts as an integral link between supplier and retail partners, using data, feedback and strategy consulting to illuminate opportunities for mutual growth, strengthen relationships and provide invaluable insight. Advantage Group helps people and organizations work better together. For more information, visit advantagegroup.com

For further information: François Paroyan, SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Affairs, Kruger Products L.P., 416-606-6735, francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca



