Krusteaz Introduces NEW Cinnamon Churro Belgian Waffle Mix, Vanilla Pound Cake Mix and Two New Gluten-Free Offerings

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Krusteaz, maker of premium pancake, waffle and baking mixes, today announces four new innovations, including the expansion of its popular breakfast offerings with a new Cinnamon Churro Belgian Waffle Mix. Plus, three new baking mixes including a Vanilla Pound Cake Mix, Gluten-Free Meyer Lemon Bar Mix and Gluten-Free Vanilla Muffin with Sweet Glaze Mix that are bringing light, bright and fresh flavor just in time for spring baking.

"We like to say the Krusteaz brand is 'by makers for makers,' and we are sure these new products will continue to ignite moments of joy and possibility for families in their home kitchens," said Andy Heily, President and CEO of The Krusteaz Company. "Our products give consumers the confidence and power to bring any idea to life with quick and customizable mixes."

As busy consumers continue to look for hassle-free products that make them feel like a hero in the kitchen, Krusteaz is proud to celebrate 90 years as a family-run brand that offers a range of pantry-staple mixes, including its iconic just-add-water Buttermilk Pancake Mix nationwide.

The four new breakfast and baking launches from Krusteaz include:

Krusteaz Churro Belgian Waffle Mix: An irresistible combination of cinnamon and sugar over a fluffy Belgian waffle, this mix is perfect for all churro fans who want a sweet, convenient and delicious option for breakfast, dessert or any time of day!

Krusteaz Vanilla Pound Cake Mix: Featuring a classic and fluffy cake with a rich vanilla taste, this Krusteaz baking mix has tons of versatility. Serve it with the included Sweet Glaze mix or top it with butter and fresh fruit.

Krusteaz Gluten-Free Meyer Lemon Bar: Families have loved Krusteaz original Meyer Lemon Bar Mix as a delicious, bright and customizable treat. This gluten-free version of a fan-favorite will be a welcome pantry addition to those with gluten sensitivities or gluten-free preferences.

Krusteaz Gluten-Free Vanilla Muffin: Loaded with vanilla flavor, this gluten-free vanilla muffin is moist and simple to make for breakfast or dessert. These new additions to the Krusteaz gluten-free family join popular products like Krusteaz Gluten-Free Buttermilk Pancake Mix and Gluten-Free Honey Cornbread and Muffin Mix.

The Cinnamon Churro Belgian Waffle Mix (SRP $3.49), Vanilla Pound Cake Mix (SRP $3.99), Gluten-Free Meyer Lemon Bar (SRP $4.99) and Gluten-Free Vanilla Muffin (SRP $4.99) will be available this spring at select retailers including Walmart, Kroger and H-E-B, with additional expansion planned for later this year.

For more information, visit Krusteaz.com.

About Krusteaz®

The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when Rose Charters created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients, and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes mixes for pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, cornbread, crumb cakes and a line of Gluten Free products. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.

