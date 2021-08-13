U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Kryptoin Files for Ethereum ETF With SEC

Martin Young
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Delaware-based Kryptoin Investment Advisors has filed for an Ethereum exchange-traded fund with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug 12.

The Kryptoin Ethereum ETF Trust was filed on Aug 12, with the objective of providing exposure to Ethereum at a price that is reflective of the actual Ethereum market.

If approved, Kryptoin’s Ethereum ETF would be listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) BZX Exchange. The filing stated that the Trust will hold ETH, and value its shares daily as determined by the CF Ether-Dollar US Settlement Price. This is an independently calculated value based on an aggregation of executed trade flow of major ETH spot exchanges, it explained.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

