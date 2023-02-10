About Krystal Announces New Brand Tagline, "Now You Know."

The tagline was voted on and chosen directly by fans

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal , the home of the original square slider, is leveling up with the announcement of its new brand tagline that was chosen wholly by its fans. The new tagline – "Now You Know." - was announced on The Breakfast Club radio morning show. The tagline leans into the concept that while people previously might not have known the hype around Krystal, now they know.

2 Chainz, Head of Krystal's Creative Marketing, kicked the poll off on February 6 for fans on his Twitter. This was after Charlamagne Tha God and Ray J echoed 2 Chainz on The Breakfast Club radio morning show challenging brands to put fans in the marketing co-pilot seat. Well, Krystal did that, so "Now You Know."

"Now You Know." highlights the brands evolution and puts concepts such as The Side Chik campaign, celebrity partnerships, nationwide expansion, and even a late-night trip to Krystal with your friends, front and center. Because if you didn't recognize these iconic moves before, well "Now You Know."

"Now You Know.' celebrates the idea that our brand has cultivated a strong personality," said Casey Terrell , Chief Marketing Officer for Krystal. "People know us for our delicious food, but they also recognize our cultural resurgence. When we share about what we have been up to and what is in the works we will hear "I didn't know you all were doing that," well now they know."

Through polling the week of February 6, the brand brought guests to the front of the process and connected with the people they serve on a daily basis. Fans voted via social media between the options of "Now You Know." and "Who Else?" for Krystal's new tagline. "Now You Know." won fans hearts and votes by a 2:1 ratio.

"As the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South, we are on the brink of turning ourselves from a legacy brand into a legendary one," concluded Terrell.

