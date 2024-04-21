Krystal is coming to North Carolina. Could the burger chain open a Fayetteville location?

An iconic southern fast-food chain plans to open its first North Carolina store this summer.

Krystal restaurant announced that its foray into the Tar Heel state will be a location inside a Circle K convenience store in Wilson, according to Business Wire.

The Tennessee-founded chain operates 179 locations in nine other states, the majority of which are in Georgia and Tennessee, according to the company’s website.

Here's what to know about the popular chain and the potential for a Fayetteville location.

What is Krystal?

Krystal was founded in 1932 by business partners Rody Davenport Jr. and J. Glenn Sherrill. It started in a single 10 by 25-foot building in Chatanooga, Tennessee. The name is meant to evoke a sense of cleanliness, according to the company website.

The first order placed at the restaurant was for six Krystal burgers and a cup of coffee, totaling 35 cents. Since then, the chain has sold over 10 billion of its signature square slider burgers, which some have compared to Kansas–founded burger chain White Castle.

Krystal burgers are served on a steamed bun and topped with diced onions, mustard and a slice of dill pickle. Make it a “cheese Krystal” by adding a slice of American.

Over the years, household names like Elvis Presley and Ronald Reagan have ordered Krystal burgers. In 2007, world-renowned competitive eater Joey Chestnut broke a world record by eating 103 Krystal burgers in 8 minutes.

There’s more to the menu than just sliders. Krystal serves breakfast, chicken sliders, fries, loaded tater tots, milkshakes and glazed doughnuts.

Many of the locations are open 24/7.

Krystal fast-food restaurant is slated to open its first North Carolina location inside a Circle K convenience store this summer.

What are the plans for the Wilson Krystal?

The Wilson location is expected to "debut the brand's new C-store design" inside of a Circle K convenience store, according to Business Wire.

What about a Krystal in Fayetteville?

With the first North Carolina location slated to open this summer, Fayetteville could emerge as a potential prospect for a future Krystal.

If the restaurant continues to collaborate with Circle K convenience stores, the Fayetteville market would be ripe with opportunity. The city is already home to 20 Circle K stores, with at least one more under construction.

Many Krystal locations are along interstates and busy commercial corridors. Fayetteville’s proximity to Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 401 and its high-traffic areas like Skibo Road and around Cross Creek Mall, Ramsey Street and “Restaurant Row” along McPherson Church Road could make it an attractive option for Krystal.

Despite the possible draws of the ‘Ville, Krystal stans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet. The burger chain has not indicated any plans to expand to Fayetteville.

Where is the closest Krystal to Fayetteville?

Until the Wilson restaurant opens, the closet Krystal is nearly a four-hour drive from Fayetteville’s city center, located in Gaffney, South Carolina.

