U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.00
    +10.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,992.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,663.00
    +55.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.40
    +4.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.20
    +0.97 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.42
    +0.66 (+3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5720
    +0.3640 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,858.70
    +894.30 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.92
    -55.30 (-5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.95
    +46.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

KRYSTAL NAMES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO SUPPORT GROWING SYSTEM

·2 min read

David Krisher Brings Deep Restaurant Experience and Insight to New Role

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2021 has been a year full of progress and new advancements for Krystal Restaurants. The legendary brand has completed a successful realignment of its corporate structure, strengthened its financial standing and created new, system-wide operational efficiencies that are positively impacting bottom line profitability. Now, Krystal has announced David Krisher as the team's new Chief Financial Officer.

"We have set ambitious expansion goals for Krystal in 2022 and beyond, which makes a strong financial position top priority," shared Thomas Stager, CEO for the brand. "David's proven expertise in the restaurant realm coupled with his skill across multiple financial disciplines makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team."

David Krisher is a seasoned financial professional with a solid track record in the restaurant business. Prior to joining Krystal, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, the parent organization of Huddle House® and Perkins® Restaurant & Bakery, representing 600 company-owned and franchised family-style restaurants. During his time as CFO for Ascent, David led the acquisition of Perkins, significantly improving EBITDA. He also oversaw capital management and liquidity efforts during the COVID-19 crisis, including lease deferrals, renegotiation of credit agreements, and managing other essential financial needs. He earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Georgia State University and holds an MBA from the University of Georgia.

"I know I speak for the entire company when I say we are eager to see the solutions David will bring to the company," said Stager. "Without a doubt, we are building the kind of financial foundations that allow brands to expand quickly and effectively, while also maintaining favorable debt servicing, capital positions, and overall earnings."

About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.

For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nicole Warshowsky
Nicole@inklinkmarketing.com
786.605.9215

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krystal-names-new-chief-financial-officer-to-support-growing-system-301456487.html

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Will Bank of America Stock Hit $100 in 2022?

    Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better. With several catalysts that could drive profits higher in 2022 and beyond, could Bank of America, which currently trades for about $49, reach $100 within the next year?

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Nokia Lifts Guidance. The Stock Is Up.

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • AT&T Is Closing the Valuation Gap With Verizon. Its Stock Just Got Upgraded to Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • CVS Health hikes 2021 earnings range and backs 2022 view

    CVS Health Corp. said Tuesday it expects to earn between $5.87 and $5.92 a share in 2021, up from its earlier guidance of $5.50 to $5.61. The company now expects full year 2021 adjusted earnings of $8.33 to $8.38 a share, up from its earlier view for earnings of at least $8 a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $8.04 a share for 2021, according to a FactSet survey. CVS Health continues to expect 2022 earnings between $7.04 and $7.24 a share and adjusted 2022 earnings between $8.10 a

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • U.S. stock futures point slightly higher after Nasdaq’s historic intraday reversal

    U.S. stock futures pointed higher Tuesday, gathering steam after the prior session's intraday reversal as traders weigh rising interest rates with expectations of growing corporate earnings.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Fell Nearly 6% Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down 5.8% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. Latin America's e-commerce and financial technology leader was being dragged down along with other growth stocks following last week's signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve that interest rates might need to be raised faster than originally planned to fight inflation. MercadoLibre is now down some 40% from its last peak in the early autumn of 2021.